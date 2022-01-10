International stars Imran Tahir and Mohammed Amir star in Sharjah cricket tournament

Given the quality of ringers they have called in, it was no surprise InterGlobe Marine made a winning start to the CBFS T20 in Sharjah this week.

Imran Tahir, the South African IPL star spinner, is back for a second season with the staff team of the shipping company. He has been joined by the similarly gilded presence of Mohammed Amir, the Pakistani fast-bowler.

The star duo were to the fore in an 18-run win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday night, but they did meet with some resistance in the form of another recognisable name.

Hassan Eisakhel, the teenaged some of Afghanistan great Mohammed Nabi, scored 86 in 47 balls for Bukhatir XI.