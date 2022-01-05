South Africa face tough battle for victory against India in second Test

South African captain Dean Elgar defied a hostile Indian bowling attack on a difficult pitch as his team stayed in the hunt for what would be a memorable victory in the second Test at The Wanderers Stadium.

Set 240 to win, South Africa were 118-2 at stumps on Day 3 — 122 runs shy of victory — with Elgar unbeaten on 46 after facing a three-hour examination of his skills and resolve in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Elgar lived up to his reputation as a dogged, street-fighting batsman as he held the Indian bowling attack at bay, scoring his runs patiently off 121 balls.

READ MORE Shardul Thakur takes seven wickets for India to leave Johannesburg Test on knife edge

He came in for a torrid time, frequently hit on the body by short balls as the tourists searched for a breakthrough.

South Africa made a bright start, with Aiden Markram stroking 31 off 38 balls in an opening stand of 47 with Elgar.

But Markram fell leg before wicket to Shardul Thakur, who won a verdict from umpire Marais Erasmus after two unsuccessful appeals earlier in the same over.

Thakur had taken a superb 7-61 in the first innings to help bowl out South Africa for 229, giving the hosts a lead of 27.

Run-scoring became increasingly difficult, with uneven bounce becoming more of a factor as the sun beat down on a pitch which has given help to the fast bowlers throughout the match.

But it was off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who made the second breakthrough when he trapped Keegan Petersen in front of his stumps for 28 with the total on 93.

After losing the first Test, South Africa need to win to keep the series alive ahead of next week's third and final Test in Cape Town.

India won the opener in Centurion by 113 runs to raise hopes of a first Test series victory in South Africa.

With only six recognised batsmen in the Proteas line-up, though, a tense finish is in prospect for Thursday.

India's second innings total of 266 owed much to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who put on 111 for the third wicket.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada brought South Africa back into the match with a burst of three wickets after Pujara and Rahane added 66 runs in 14 overs to the overnight total of 85-2 with the most fluent batting of the match.

The two veterans, criticised recently after a string of low scores and fighting for their place in the team, both went to rapid half-centuries as they took advantage of inconsistent bowling by South Africa on a pitch still offering plenty of help to fast bowlers.

Rabada struck in the first over after the mid-morning drinks break when Rahane was caught behind for 58, scored off 78 balls with eight fours and a six.

In his next over Rabada trapped Pujara leg before wicket for 53. Pujara reached his half-century off 62 balls with 10 fours but only added another three from 24 deliveries before his dismissal.

Rishabh Pant was struck on the shoulder by a Rabada bouncer and then charged at the next ball and edged a catch to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne to depart for nought.

Hanuma Vihari made 40 not out and there was aggressive batting from Ravichandran Ashwin (16) and Shardul Thakur (28) as India added 99 runs for the loss of their last five wickets.

Thakur connected for five fours and one six in his quickfire innings. It may only have lasted 24 deliveries but the way he attacked South Africa's bowling seemed to swing the momentum back in India's favour.

Rabada (3-77), Lungi Ngidi (3-44) and Marco Jansen (3-67) shared nine wickets between them.