All-round India break South African resistance to win Centurion Test

India ended the year on a high by winning the Centurion Test against South Africa by 113 runs following an all-round effort from their bowling attack.

The hosts, chasing 305 to win, reached 104-4 raising prospects of a draw given the rain that was forecast for later in the day. However, they were bowled out for 191 just after lunch on the final day, with Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami both picking up three wickets each.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar top-scored with 77 but fell lbw to Bumrah, giving India the opening they were looking for.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared the final two wickets off successive balls to wrap up the win.

India achieved victory despite the entire second day of the Test being washed out due to rain. They have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second Test to be played in Johannesburg from January 3.

More to follow ...