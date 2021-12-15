James Anderson and Stuart Broad in England squad for pink ball Ashes Test

England bolstered their seam bowling attack for the second Ashes Test with the inclusion of veteran fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

The all-time great Test bowlers, who have 1,156 wickets between them, were controversially left out for the series opener at Brisbane where the visitors were crushed by nine wickets.

Read more Root demands batting and fielding improvements but defends selection after Ashes thrashing

However, both are back in the frame for the match under lights at Adelaide, which starts on Thursday and where the pink ball's extra movement should help their game.

Express quick Mark Wood has been rested with selectors backing the reliable Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes. Also in the 12-man squad is spinner Jack Leach, who was handled easily in Brisbane but could get some purchase on Adelaide's spin-friendly wicket.

Seamer Anderson said he was disappointed to miss the first Test and now wants to play the remainder of the series.

"I came here wanting to be available for five [Tests] and that doesn't change now, I want to be available for the next four," said Anderson, 39, who has 632 Test wickets -- the most by any seamer in history.

"I think the gaps between the next few Tests, it might be a bit easier to get that rest in between and make sure everyone's fresh, but that's something out of my control.

"I've just got to do my best if I get picked tomorrow."

Anderson said he understood why he was ultimately not selected for the opening match, given he is in the twilight of his career.

"All I can do is try and prepare as well as I can and stay fit and the last few years I've certainly been managed a bit more, missing the odd game to try and make sure I stay fresh for a long series," said the 166-Test veteran.

"So that's something I've got used to I guess over the last few years."