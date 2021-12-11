Root demands batting and fielding improvements but defends selection after Ashes thrashing

Joe Root has said England must improve their fielding and batting if they are to respond to their emphatic defeat to Australia in the opening Ashes Test, while the captain has defended the decision to omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the match in Brisbane.

Australia dominated England to complete a nine-wicket victory inside four days on Saturday, with the visitors' woes starting with Root opting to bat after winning the toss.

England were skittled for 147 and despite showing more backbone in the second innings, notably from Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82), they collapsed to leave the hosts needing just 20 to win.

The team was also guilty of putting down too many chances, which allowed Australia to build a first-innings total of 425 and an ominous lead.

"We can't create as many chances as we did and put them down," said Root, with the second Test, at Adelaide, starting on Thursday. "Our bowlers were excellent. We have got to be better in the field and with the bat.

"We know where we need to get better, but the way we responded in the second innings showed a great amount of character and fight which will stand us in good stead."

Despite the Gabba ground tending to favour seam bowlers, England opted to leave their two greatest wicket-takers – Anderson and Broad – out of the starting XI.

Root did not address directly when asked in his post-match interview whether he would have chosen differently if given his time again.

England spinner Jack Leach was targeted by the Australian batters.

"One thing I will say is we wanted variation in our attack, to be able to change the pace and move through different gears throughout the innings," he said.

Off-spinner Jack Leach, who came in for Broad, was punished by the Australian attack, but Root said he took responsibility.

"If anything, it falls on me for giving him too aggressive fields too early, not allowing him to settle and give him a bit more of a chance early on," he said. "Jack is a fine spinner in the 20-odd Tests he has played, he has shown what an instrumental part he can play and I'm sure he will play a big part in the series moving forward."

Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins said his team's composure under pressure was crucial in propelling them to victory.

Malan and Root fell early on day four and England's resistance crumbled soon after, giving the hosts a convincing 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

"I felt like everything went our way on day one and two," said Cummins after his debut as Australian Test skipper. "So (the partnership) was a good reminder that it's Test cricket – there are going to be good days out there, you play against the best players in the world and they are going to have good days.

"I was happy with how we stuck at it. We got our rewards this morning for the hard work we did yesterday."