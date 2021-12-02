Abu Dhabi T10: Team Abu Dhabi to wear special jerseys to mark UAE's 50th National Day

Team Abu Dhabi will join the UAE's 50th National Day celebrations by wearing special commemorative shirts when the Abu Dhabi T10 continues on Thursday.

Team Abu Dhabi will face Delhi Bulls from 8pm in the night’s final game at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with Bangla Tigers taking on Northern Warriors in the National Day’s opening match from 4pm.

The UAE’s 50th anniversary will be honoured during the Abu Dhabi T10, with the host side wearing jerseys with ‘50’ on the back of each shirt in the colours of the national flag.

“It’s been a pleasure to captain the home team in the Abu Dhabi T10 and all of us in Team Abu Dhabi have enjoyed every minute of being in the UAE,” said captain Liam Livingstone.

“The UAE is a great country and I’m really looking forward to leading our team out on UAE National Day. I hope that we can mark the country’s 50th year with a victory and go on to win the tournament for all our fans across the Emirates.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 will continue its National Day festivities over the remainder of the weekend as the tournament heads toward its conclusion.

Thursday’s games conclude the group stage of the competition before Friday’s eliminators, which will determine this year’s finalists.

“We’re in for a real treat this weekend and there is no more fitting way for us to celebrate the UAE’s 50th year than by hosting what will be a thrilling end to the Abu Dhabi T10,” said Abu Dhabi Cricket CEO, Matt Boucher.

“This will be an opportunity for the entire Abu Dhabi cricket community to come together as one and, hopefully, see Team Abu Dhabi go all the way and win the tournament for the first time.”