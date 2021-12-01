Tom Kohler-Cadmore falls just short of historic T10 century as Gladiators crush Tigers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore came agonisingly close to becoming the first ever player to score a century in the Abu Dhabi T10 as the Deccan Gladiators delivered a convincing 62-run win over Bangla Tigers on Wednesday.

The Deccan captain fell just four runs short of the milestone when he drove a full toss from Luke Wood towards mid-off for Will Jacks to hold on to a brilliant catch diving full stretch to his left.

Nevertheless, Kohler-Cadmore’s 96 now stands as the highest score by a batsman in the history of the competition, which he achieved off 39 balls and comprised 12 fours and five sixes.

His fine innings laid the platform for his team to emerge comfortable winners over Bangla Tigers to move top of the table at the Zayed Cricket stadium.

“It’s obviously nice (to have the record) but the main thing tonight was the win,” Kohler-Cadmore said. “You just got to go there and have the confidence to swing. My form has been good so it was nice to be out there and play shots, and put up a good total on the board.”

He also featured in a 128-run stand for the opening wicket with Andre Russell, who hit an 18-ball 28 not out for their side to post 140-1.

The Gladiators, in their bid to bludgeon the Tigers attack, sent Russell, their most explosive batsman, to open the game with Kohler-Cadmore.

However, the West Indian was overshadowed by Kohler-Cadmore’s assault that allowed the Gladiators to race to 60 in the first four overs and the Englishman brought up his half century in just 18 balls.

The Gladiators raced to 30 in the first two overs, and in contrast, the Tigers in were two down for 10 in their two overs before Wanindu Hasaranga had them in a spin.

The Sri Lankan returned with excellent figures of 2-1-8-5 as the Tigers were skittled out for 78.

In the second match of the night, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a 16-ball 57 not out to lead Delhi Bulls to a 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves to set-up an intriguing clash with Team Abu Dhabi for the top two spots.

The Bulls restricted Braves to 80 for four and knocked off the winning runs 4.1 overs to move up to third in the points standings. They meet second placed Team Abu Dhabi on Thursday’s final day of the league phase.