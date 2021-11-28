Salt smashes fastest fifty and guides Team Abu Dhabi into play-offs

Phil Salt slammed the fastest fifty of the tournament as Team Abu Dhabi crushed Chennai Braves by seven wickets to book their place in the Abu Dhabi T10 play-offs at the Zayed Cricket stadium on Sunday.

Just 24 hours after Moeen Ali cracked a 16-ball fifty against Team Abu Dhabi, Salt managed to reach his half century in just 15 balls.

It was a stroll for Team Abu Dhabi on the night, as they recorded their sixth victory while the hapless Braves are left winless after eight games.

Liam Livingstone’s men restricted the Braves to 107-6 and Team Abu Dhabi reached their target with three overs to spare.

Salt thumped seven sixes and four fours in a 20-ball 63 while Chris Gayle belted two sixes and two fours in a 16-ball unbeaten 30 to ease their team over the line.

“The first thing that gets into your mind when you start on a tournament is to get into the play-offs,” Livingstone said after becoming the first team to qualify. “We played some good cricket and some bad cricket at times, but that’s all part of T10 cricket.”

Livingstone failed with the bat when he was stumped by Mohammad Shahzad off Mark Deyal for one but he did shine with the ball by taking 3-17 from his two overs.

“That’s the fun of T10 cricket,” he said when asked if he can now be called as a genuine all-rounder. “They can go anywhere. You can go for 30 one day and you can get three wickets the next day. But yes, it’s been really enjoyable playing this format for the first time.”

Earlier, Mohammed Shahzad finally found some form with a personal a personal best 53 in the tournament.

The Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman hit four sixes and four fours in his 30-ball knock in the only effort of substance from the Braves batters.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departed in the second over to a catch behind to Salt off Jamie Overton.

Dasun Shanaka hit one straight back to the bowler Livingstone and Samiullah Shinwari hit the next ball down the throat of Sheldon Cottrell at long-on.

Ravi Bopara denied Livingstone the hat-trick and Shahzad hammered the next over the long-on fence to bring up his half century.

He top edged the final delivery of that over and Salt held on to the skier that secured Livingstone his third wicket.

In the second game of the night, the defending champions Northern Warriors were sent packing by Deccan Gladiators, who moved to 12 points alongside Team Abu Dhabi, but on top of the chart thanks to net run rate.

That result also confirms Bangla Tigers and Delhi Bulls have booked their play-off places.