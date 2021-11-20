Pakistan win T20 series as Bangladesh supporter invades pitch - in pictures

Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh in Dhaka following a comfortable eight-wicket win on Saturday.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached their target of 109 in 18.1 overs after restricting the hosts to 108-7 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The match seemed as good as over in the first half as fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (2-15) and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (2-22) did not let Bangladesh batsmen gain any momentum.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 from 21 balls, but overall it was a disappointing performance.

There was a break in play in the second innings as a Bangladesh supporter invaded the pitch and got close to the players, before he was escorted off the ground by security.

Top order batsman Zaman was adjudged the player of the match and was pleased with his effort on a pitch that had low bounce.

"It wasn't easy to play shots early on. Thankfully, we finished it off well. It was a better wicket than yesterday's, not an ideal wicket but better. We'll try to win the third game as well," Zaman said.

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed his batsmen for not putting up a challenging score.

"I think a team like us need a set batter until the 15th over, we didn't do that. The boys are putting in a lot of effort at training, taking catches, doing all the things right but are missing chances," he said. "I think in the last five-six months, our bowling unit has been outstanding, both pace and spin department. It's the batting unit that has to deliver."

The third and final match of the series will be held at the same ground on Monday.