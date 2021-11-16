Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy - their first ICC event since 1996 World Cup

Pakistan cricket received a massive boost on Tuesday with the International Cricket Council announcing that the country will host the 2025 Champions Trophy — the first major tournament in the country since the 1996 World Cup.

The news has come at a great time for Pakistan, lifting the mood of its fans after New Zealand and then England withdrew from their limited overs tours right before this year's T20 World Cup.

The announcement is a major endorsement for the cricket and security establishment of Pakistan, who had been trying for years to bring top-tier matches back to the country.

The Pakistan team recently gave an excellent account of themselves during the T20 World Cup, and this news will only add to the upbeat mood surrounding its game.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am pleased no-end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.

HOSTS T20 WORLD CUP 2024: US and West Indies; 2026: India and Sri Lanka; 2028: Australia and New Zealand; 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland ODI WORLD CUP 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia; 2031: India and

Bangladesh CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Pakistan; 2029: India

“We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.

“We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans. We saw during the T20 World Cup campaign how the nation got united and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home will be another opportunity to further strengthen that bond as we defend the title.”

Meanwhile, the ICC announced 14 host nations for the next ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments from 2024 to 2031.

Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have been named as hosts, while the United States and Namibia are set to stage an ICC event for the first time.

A policeman stands guard on the empty stands of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 17, 2021. New Zealand abandoned the tour of Pakistan over security concerns. AFP