T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan and Zampa in team of the tournament - in pictures

Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in Sunday's final in Dubai

Paul Radley
Nov 15, 2021

Normal service was resumed in cricket’s world tournaments in Dubai on Sunday night. After some fine cricket over the best part of a month, with thrilling individual displays played out in front of a new audience, Australia won.

Dubai International Stadium was the 15th venue to host a major ICC final. Australia dominated new Zealand to win by eight wickets.

They did not dominate the entire T20 World Cup, though, as shown by our selection of a team of the tournament made up of the best performers.

To see who makes our team of the tournament, check out the photo gallery above.

Updated: November 15th 2021, 5:33 AM
T20 World CupNew Zealand CricketAustralia CricketPakistan Cricket
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article T20 World Cup 2021: Babar, Rizwan and Zampa in team of the tournament
An image that illustrates this article Australia crush New Zealand to lift maiden T20 World Cup title
An image that illustrates this article Earthquake felt in Dubai ahead of T20 World Cup final
An image that illustrates this article NZ v Australia: player ratings heading into T20 World Cup final