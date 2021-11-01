Hasan Ali, Chris Gayle and other top hairstyles at T20 World Cup in UAE - in pictures

A few of the most interesting looks at the showpiece event

Ajit Vijaykumar
Nov 1, 2021

The 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE has already given us some memorable moments.

Read more
Top hairstyles of IPL 2021 including Andre Russell and Rahul Chahar

Pakistan's incredible start to the tournament, England's emphatic performance against Australia, Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick, and even unprecedented crowd trouble in Dubai … the showpiece event will live long in the memory.

However, it's not just the performances on the field that have caught the eye. A few players have also stood out for their hairstyle choices.

Some have kept it short, while many have not bothered to cut it at all, deciding to tie it instead.

So which is your favourite hairstyle of this World Cup? See the picture gallery above and decide.

Updated: November 1st 2021, 3:21 AM
T20 World CupUAEIndia CricketPakistan Cricket
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hasan Ali, Chris Gayle and other top hairstyles at T20 World Cup
An image that illustrates this article T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrashing leaves Kohli and India languishing
An image that illustrates this article Afghanistan give Asghar perfect farewell with big win over Namibia
An image that illustrates this article 'If I'm a trailblazer, that's pretty cool': Team Abu Dhabi coach Sarah Taylor