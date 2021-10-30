South Africa win Sharjah thriller against Sri Lanka despite Hasaranga's hat-trick

South Africa saved the best for last as David Miller struck two consecutive sixes in the final over to seal a thrilling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

Miller smashed 23 off 13 balls while fast bowler Kagiso Rabada made 13, including the winning boundary, as the Proteas reached their target of 143 with one ball to spare.

Needing 15 in the last over for their second Super 12 win, left-hander Miller deposited the second and third balls from fast bowler Lahiru Kumara over the leg side boundary to all but secure victory.

Rabada also hit a six and a four in an unbeaten 13 off seven balls.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the match seemed out of reach at one point.

"I was a bit tense but I had confidence in David. He hadn't done it in a long time for us, so credit to him. He's got one of the most beautiful swings, like a golf swing," Bavuma said.

South Africa looked down and out after Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga completed a hat-trick across two overs.

Hasaranga, 24, dismissed Aiden Markram on the final ball of his third over and returned for his last over to send back captain Bavuma, who top-scored with 46, and Dwaine Pretorius for the hat-trick.

South Africa had started off on a positive note off the field with Quinton de Kock back in the side after agreeing to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

De Kock, however, did not last long at the crease and along with opening partner Reeza Hendricks was out to fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in a double blow for South Africa in the fourth over. But the Proteas showed enough fight to take the match to the last over.

Earlier in the day, left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and all-rounder Pretorius picked up three wickets each as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 142.

Opener Pathum Nissanka kept the runs flowing during his 58-ball knock of 72. Nissanka added 41 for the second wicket stand with Charith Asalanka but the latter's run out after a 14-ball 21 slowed the innings down.