Rohit Sharma top contender to replace Virat Kohli as India T20 captain

Rohit Sharma has emerged as the top candidate to take over as India's T20 captain following Virat Kohli's decision to step down from the position following the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Kohli's failure to win any major world titles in any format had been a contentious issue for many years, especially when compared to Rohit's wins in multi-team tournaments like the Asia Cup, Nidahas Trophy and IPL.

And after the Indian cricket board announced the appointment of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as mentor for the T20 World Cup, it became clear that change was afoot in Indian cricket.

Kohli on Thursday brought some much needed clarity in the leadership structure of India by deciding to move away from T20 captaincy to focus on leadership in Tests and ODIs, and also his batting form which has stalled to an extent, albeit without any alarming dip.

Rohit is widely considered the most astute white-ball captain in Indian cricket, right up there with Dhoni. And former India players are backing the Mumbai batsman to lead the team.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar said handing the captaincy reins to Rohit was a straightforward decision.

"Rohit deserves to be India's next T20 captain because he has done well whenever he's been given an opportunity to lead India," Vengsarkar told the Times of India.

"In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Beside that, he's been an exceptional captain for the Mumbai Indians, having led them to five IPL titles."

However, former captain and opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar said while Rohit was the ideal candidate to lead in 20-overs cricket, India should groom KL Rahul as the future white-ball captain.

"It's important to think ahead," Gavaskar told Sports Tak programme.

"He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain."

However, with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in 2023, Indian media is reporting that Rohit could even be named the ODI captain.

That could be a tricky situation as Kohli has made it clear he wishes to continue as Test and ODI captain.

What is also likely to make the situation challenging is the impending change in the coaching structure. Ravi Shastri's tenure is expected to end after the T20 World Cup and whoever replaces him will have to contend with a unique challenge in Indian cricket - split captaincy.

INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA First Test: October 2-6, at Visakhapatnam Second Test: October 10-14, at Maharashtra Third Test: October 19-23, at Ranchi

Jewel of the Expo 2020 252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome 13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas 550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome 724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants Al Wasl means connection in Arabic World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Personalities on the Plate: The Lives and Minds of Animals We Eat Barbara J King, University of Chicago Press

The Good Liar Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen Directed by: Bill Condon Three out of five stars

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Manchester City, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

Paltan Producer: JP Films, Zee Studios

Director: JP Dutta

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane

Rating: 2/5

