Fans set to be allowed back for IPL matches in UAE

Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians bowling during match 10 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between The Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Mumbai Indians held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 28th September 2020. Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

Paul Radley
Sep 15, 2021

Fans will be allowed back to the Indian Premier League when the competition resumes in Dubai on Sunday.

The tournament’s organisers have announced “limited seating” will be available, without specifying what percentage of the stadiums will be open.

Tickets for the remainder of the competition, which restarts when Mumbai Indians play Chennai Super Kings on September 19, will go on sale from Thursday.

“This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations.”

The entire season was played behind closed doors in the UAE last year, after being relocated due to the Covid situation in India.

Although the competition went ahead, again with no fans present, in India earlier this year, it was suspended after a huge spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The rest of the tournament will be played in the Emirates, with the final set to take place on Friday, October 15.

Two days after the IPL's conclusion, the T20 World Cup will get under way in Oman and UAE. Plans are also in place for spectators to be admitted to that event.

The news follows the announcement that the Emirates Dubai Sevens will open its gates to spectators as usual on National Day weekend.

The organisers of the annual rugby tournament — which was cancelled for the first time in its history last year — say they “will be welcoming back 100,000 fans to The Sevens Stadium on December 2-4.”

Tickets for the IPL are available on the official website, www.iplt20.com, as well as on PlatinumList.net.

