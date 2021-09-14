Mumbai Indians IPL player salaries: Who are the defending champions' highest paid stars?

Mumbai Indians resume their 2021 Indian Premier League title defence against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Sunday, which is also the day the disrupted T20 league restarts after a Covid-enforced disruption earlier in the year.

Mumbai are the most successful franchise in IPL, and possibly the best T20 outfit ever assembled. They will be aiming for their third straight trophy.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be carrying momentum from a successful tour of England, wit pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also in fine fettle.

So who are the other star performers of the champion side, and what are their salaries?

Who is the highest paid star at Mumbai Indians?

Rohit is the marquee player of Mumbai and he attracts the biggest bucks - 150 million rupees ($2.04m). Given his track record in the competition and in white-ball cricket as captain, he is worth twice as much.

Top 10 highest paid cricketers at MI in 2021

1. Rohit Sharma, 150 million rupees

2. Hardik Pandya, 110m rupees

3. Krunal Pandya, 88m rupees

4. Jasprit Bumrah, 70m rupees

5. Ishan Kishan, 62m rupees

6. Kieron Pollard, 54m rupees

7. Nathan Coulter-Nile, 50m rupees

8. Adam Milne, 32m rupees

8 = Suryakumar Yadav, 32m rupees

8 = Trent Boult, 32m rupees

'Saand Ki Aankh' Produced by: Reliance Entertainment with Chalk and Cheese Films

Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Singh

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

If you go Flying Despite the extreme distance, flying to Fairbanks is relatively simple, requiring just one transfer in Seattle, which can be reached directly from Dubai with Emirates for Dh6,800 return. Touring Gondwana Ecotours’ seven-day Polar Bear Adventure starts in Fairbanks in central Alaska before visiting Kaktovik and Utqiarvik on the North Slope. Polar bear viewing is highly likely in Kaktovik, with up to five two-hour boat tours included. Prices start from Dh11,500 per person, with all local flights, meals and accommodation included; gondwanaecotours.com

