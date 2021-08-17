T20 World Cup schedule: when does it start, and how to get tickets for India v Pakistan?

The ICC have announced the fixtures for the T20 World Cup, to be staged in UAE and Oman later this year.
The competition will get under way with matches at Al Amerat near Muscat, when hosts Oman meet Papua New Guinea in the qualifying round on October 17.
The final will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, November 14.
Tickets
The process for admission to matches remains unclear. However, the ICC have instructed fans to “register your interest” in match tickets by filling in a form on the tournament website.
The form is available here.
Groups
Round 1
(The top two sides from each group advance to the Super 12)
Group A - Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B - Bangladesh, Scotland, PNG, Oman
Super 12
Group 1 - England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2
Group 2 - India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, B1
Fixtures
Preliminary round
October 17, Al Amerat – 2pm, Oman v PNG; 6pm, Bangladesh v Scotland
October 18, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Ireland v Netherlands; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Namibia
October 19, Al Amerat – 2pm, Scotland v PNG; 6pm, Oman v Bangaldesh
October 20, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Namibia v Netherlands; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Ireland
October 21, Al Amerat – 2pm, Bangladesh v PNG; 6pm, Oman v Scotland
October 22, Sharjah – 2pm, Namibia v Ireland; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Netherlands
Super 12
October 23, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Australia v South Africa; 6pm, England v West Indies
October 24, Sharjah – 2pm, A1 v B2; Dubai – 6pm, India v Pakistan
October 25, Sharjah – 6pm, Afghanistan v B1
October 26, Dubai – 2pm, South Africa v West Indies; Sharjah – 6pm, Pakistan v New Zealand
October 27, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, England v B2; 6pm, B1 v A2
October 28, Dubai – 6pm, Australia v A1
October 29, Sharjah – 2pm, West Indies v B1; Dubai – 6pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan
October 30, Sharjah – 2pm, South Africa v A1; Dubai – 6pm, England v Australia
October 31, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Afghanistan v A2; Dubai - 6pm, India v New Zealand
November 1, Sharjah – 6pm, England v A1
November 2, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, SA v B2; 6pm, Pakistan v A2
November 3, Dubai – 2pm, New Zealand v B1; Abu Dhabi - 6pm, India v Afghanistan
November 4, Dubai – 2pm, Australia v B2; Abu Dhabi – 6pm, West Indies v A1
November 5, Sharjah – 2pm, New Zealand v A2; Dubai – 6pm, England v South Africa
November 6, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Australia v West Indies; Sharjah – 6pm, England v South Africa
November 7, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, New Zealand v Afghanistan; Sharjah – 6pm, Pakistan v B1
November 8, Dubai – 6pm, India v A2
Semi-finals
November 10, Abu Dhabi – 6pm, Semi final 1
November 11, Dubai – 6pm, Semi final 2
Final
November 14, Dubai – 6pm start
Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are:
1. Make sure you make your payments on time;
2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score;
3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Rain Management
Year started: 2017
Based: Bahrain
Employees: 100-120
Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy
Rating: 4 stars
