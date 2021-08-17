T20 World Cup schedule: when does it start, and how to get tickets for India v Pakistan?

West Indies and England contested the 2016 T20 World Cup final in India. AFP

The ICC have announced the fixtures for the T20 World Cup, to be staged in UAE and Oman later this year.

The competition will get under way with matches at Al Amerat near Muscat, when hosts Oman meet Papua New Guinea in the qualifying round on October 17.

The final will be staged at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, November 14.

Tickets

The process for admission to matches remains unclear. However, the ICC have instructed fans to “register your interest” in match tickets by filling in a form on the tournament website.

The form is available here.

Groups

Round 1

(The top two sides from each group advance to the Super 12)

Group A - Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B - Bangladesh, Scotland, PNG, Oman

Super 12

Group 1 - England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2 - India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, B1

Fixtures

Preliminary round

October 17, Al Amerat – 2pm, Oman v PNG; 6pm, Bangladesh v Scotland

October 18, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Ireland v Netherlands; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Namibia

October 19, Al Amerat – 2pm, Scotland v PNG; 6pm, Oman v Bangaldesh

October 20, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Namibia v Netherlands; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Ireland

October 21, Al Amerat – 2pm, Bangladesh v PNG; 6pm, Oman v Scotland

October 22, Sharjah – 2pm, Namibia v Ireland; 6pm, Sri Lanka v Netherlands

Super 12

October 23, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Australia v South Africa; 6pm, England v West Indies

October 24, Sharjah – 2pm, A1 v B2; Dubai – 6pm, India v Pakistan

October 25, Sharjah – 6pm, Afghanistan v B1

October 26, Dubai – 2pm, South Africa v West Indies; Sharjah – 6pm, Pakistan v New Zealand

October 27, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, England v B2; 6pm, B1 v A2

October 28, Dubai – 6pm, Australia v A1

October 29, Sharjah – 2pm, West Indies v B1; Dubai – 6pm, Afghanistan v Pakistan

October 30, Sharjah – 2pm, South Africa v A1; Dubai – 6pm, England v Australia

October 31, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Afghanistan v A2; Dubai - 6pm, India v New Zealand

November 1, Sharjah – 6pm, England v A1

November 2, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, SA v B2; 6pm, Pakistan v A2

November 3, Dubai – 2pm, New Zealand v B1; Abu Dhabi - 6pm, India v Afghanistan

November 4, Dubai – 2pm, Australia v B2; Abu Dhabi – 6pm, West Indies v A1

November 5, Sharjah – 2pm, New Zealand v A2; Dubai – 6pm, England v South Africa

November 6, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, Australia v West Indies; Sharjah – 6pm, England v South Africa

November 7, Abu Dhabi – 2pm, New Zealand v Afghanistan; Sharjah – 6pm, Pakistan v B1

November 8, Dubai – 6pm, India v A2

Semi-finals

November 10, Abu Dhabi – 6pm, Semi final 1

November 11, Dubai – 6pm, Semi final 2

Final

November 14, Dubai – 6pm start

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Rain Management Year started: 2017 Based: Bahrain Employees: 100-120 Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

