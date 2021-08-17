England v India Lord's Test ratings: Root 9, Hameed 4, Siraj 9, Kohli 7

Indian fast bowlers secure thrilling win in final hour of second Test

Paul Radley
Aug 17, 2021

India's fast bowlers dominated with bat and then ball to seal a comprehensive 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

England, set 272 to win in a minimum of 60 overs on the last day, were dismissed for 120 with less than 10 overs remaining in the game.

Mohammed Siraj's late strikes hand India famous win in Lord's Test

Right-arm quick Mohammed Siraj was the man in form, picking up 4-32, finishing with eight wickets in the match and completing the win by bowling No 11 James Anderson.

The win had been set up by lead pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for ducks.

That Virat Kohli's India were calling the shots on the fifth day was made possible by their seamers, who rescued their second innings.

Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 that helped India reach 298-8 declared in their second innings and end England's hopes of a win.

Why it pays to compare

A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30.

Route 1: bank transfer

The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate.

Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount

Total received: €4,670.30 

Route 2: online platform

The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee.

Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction

Total received: €4,756

The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

