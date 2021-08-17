England v India Lord's Test ratings: Root 9, Hameed 4, Siraj 9, Kohli 7

ENGLAND RATINGS: Rory Burns – 5. (49, 0) Provided a solid enough start in the first innings, but was burned in the heat of the last afternoon. (Zac Goodwin - PA Images/Getty)

India's fast bowlers dominated with bat and then ball to seal a comprehensive 151-run win over England in the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

England, set 272 to win in a minimum of 60 overs on the last day, were dismissed for 120 with less than 10 overs remaining in the game.

Right-arm quick Mohammed Siraj was the man in form, picking up 4-32, finishing with eight wickets in the match and completing the win by bowling No 11 James Anderson.

The win had been set up by lead pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who removed openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for ducks.

That Virat Kohli's India were calling the shots on the fifth day was made possible by their seamers, who rescued their second innings.

Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) both hit their highest Test scores and shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 that helped India reach 298-8 declared in their second innings and end England's hopes of a win.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

