Rajasthan Royals double their presence in UAE with new academy in Ajman

Rajasthan Royals have expanded their footprint in the UAE after announcing the opening of a new academy in Ajman.
The Indian Premier League franchise will begin coaching classes at a site at Malek Stadium in the emirate next month.
It is the second academy affiliated to the franchise in the country. The Royals inaugurated their first site at The Sevens, Dubai, when the IPL was relocated to the country last year.
The two UAE bases are just the second and third Royals academies based outside of India, with the first being in London.
Dougie Brown, the former UAE coach and England international, will be the academy director, taking over from former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer.
“It’s very exciting for us to expand Royals’ academy presence here in the UAE,” Brown said.
“Geographically, we wanted to create a much bigger footprint for excellence across the UAE as we know the coaching of our programmes is world class.
“Ajman is a hub of cricket, it’s an important strategic place for the Rajasthan Royals and we want to make sure we have an impact across the whole of the UAE.
“In doing that, we hope that we allow UAE cricketers to express themselves and become as good as they possibly can be.”
In addition to the permanent presence of Brown, inductees to the academy will likely benefit from the expertise of some of the franchise’s leading stars.
Shane Warne, Kumar Sangakkara and Lisa Sthaleker have made guest appearances at the Dubai academy in the past, while some of the Royals first-team players have conducted seminars remotely.
The Ajman site will host will host a free open day for children of all ages and abilities on Saturday, August 28.
“The Royals academy in Ajman is another key milestone for us, part of our overall global vision,” Mike Fordham, the chief executive of the Royals’ parent company, said.
“UAE is a major modern-day sporting hub, and with excellent support and demand for cricket.
“We felt it was imperative to have another Royals academy in the country with greater access to the wider population.
“The academy in Ajman will help provide opportunities to the population outside of Dubai, to train and learn amidst world-class facilities and coaches.
“The academy will form part of our global vision to engage a larger cricketing population, whilst driving the Royals brand in key strategic markets.”
Draw for Presidents Cup fourball matches on Thursday (Internationals first mention). All times UAE:
02.32am (Thursday): Marc Leishman/Joaquin Niemann v Tiger Woods/Justin Thomas
02.47am (Thursday): Adam Hadwin/Im Sung-jae v Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay
03.02am (Thursday): Adam Scott/An Byeong-hun v Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau
03.17am (Thursday): Hideki Matsuyama/CT Pan v Webb Simpson/Patrick Reed
03.32am (Thursday): Abraham Ancer/Louis Oosthuizen v Dustin Johnson/Gary Woodland
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Transmission: ten-speed
Power: 420bhp
Torque: 624Nm
Price: Dh325,125
On sale: Now
Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen)
Manchester United 0
Manchester United 6 (McTominay 2', 3'; Fernandes 20', 70' pen; Lindelof 37'; James 65')
Leeds United 2 (Cooper 41'; Dallas 73')
Man of the match: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)
Saturday
5.30pm: Shabab Al Ahli v Al Wahda
5.30pm: Khorfakkan v Baniyas
8.15pm: Hatta v Ajman
8.15pm: Sharjah v Al Ain
Sunday
5.30pm: Kalba v Al Jazira
5.30pm: Fujairah v Al Dhafra
8.15pm: Al Nasr v Al Wasl
Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story.
Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic.
Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
Al Nuri is about more than resurrecting a building. It will also rebuild an ideology and social cohesion
The reconstruction of the Al Nuri mosque reclaims a rich and humane legacy
Restoring Mosul's lost treasures one byte at a time
History will record who destroyed Mosul’s heritage sites — and who rebuilt them
UAE funds rebuilding of Mosul’s Al Nuri Mosque and historic minaret
