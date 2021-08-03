Nepal great Paras Khadka retires from international cricket

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , Nov 20 – 2019 :- Paras Khadka of Team Abu Dhabi during the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket match againsts Deccan Gladiators at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 20, 2019. Pawan Singh / The National

Bowlers from the UAE and around the Associate cricket world will be able to sleep a little easier from now on after the retirement of the Nepal great Paras Khadka.

The former Nepal captain, 33, announced his decision on Tuesday morning, bringing to an end his 19-year involvement in international cricket.

“With utmost respect and gratitude, I have now decided to retire myself from playing international cricket,” Khadka said.

“Playing for Nepal has been my biggest achievement. For that I will always be indebted towards my coaches, players, fans, stakeholders, friends and family for their continuous support over the last 18 years, since I first started playing as a young 15-year-old back in 2002.

“Why now? Because it’s about time. As a cricketer I have given my heart, blood and soul and have always dreamt to achieve better for my country.”

For the best part of two decades, Khadka has been the leading light in Nepal cricket.

His all-round efforts have not been limited to his elegant batting, and bowling both seam and off-spin, but have extended beyond the field of play, too.

Khadka captained the side with distinction, a role that often involved the sort of complex logistical issues which other sides rarely have to face.

Between 2016 and 2019, Nepal were suspended from the ICC when their administration was deemed unfit for purpose.

The national team was permitted to carry on playing, and Khadka had to carry out a number of administrative duties, in lieu of a functioning board.

He managed it with distinction, and his team thrived. Most notably, he led them to victory in their first official one-day international series, against the UAE in Dubai.

Indeed, many of his finest performances were reserved for matches against the UAE. He made a century in that series win in Dubai, repeating his feat from the final of the World Cricket League Division Two final in Namibia in 2019.

His merit did not go unnoticed in the Emirates. For the past two years he has been involved with Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10.

“My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricketing system, for which I have spent all my energy in the last two decades,” he added.

“To improve it will require equal support from everyone in the cricketing community and beyond.

“I believe with everyone’s effort and intentions we will be able to do so.

“This amazing journey on a cricket field as an international cricketer ends here but the cricket dreams of my country have just started.”

