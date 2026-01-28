Tyson Fury announces comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix

Weeks after announcing his latest comeback to boxing, Tyson Fury revealed he will take on Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 in a fight that will be screened on Netflix.

Earlier this month, two-time world heavyweight champion Fury said he was ready to return to the ring.

He had announced the end of his career last January following a second points defeat to heavyweight superstar Oleksandr Usyk. However, Fury has been training in Thailand for his comeback.

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh had earlier claimed Fury had given him assurances he will return to the ring. On Wednesday, Alalshikh made the announcement on social media, stating that the blockbuster clash will be Netflix's first such live event from British soil.

Alalshikh released a statement on social media which said: “The event will stream live on Netflix globally to its 325+ million subscribers at no additional cost. This landmark event represents a major milestone as this will be Netflix's first-ever live event broadcast from the United Kingdom.”

Former heavyweight champion Fury also took to social media, posting: “I've brought the biggest network along with me. This is going to be astronomical. Blessed by God.”

Fury announced his retirement after ‌losing a rematch with Ukraine's Usyk, who had won by split ​decision in their first bout to become the undisputed champion. Usyk is the only boxer to beat Fury in the Briton's professional career, which includes ‌34 wins, two losses, and one draw.

Fury had previously spent over two-and-a-half years away from the ring as he went through mental health struggles after his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to take the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

He returned to action in 2018, and knocked out Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight belt in February 2020. Fury again announced retirement in 2022, only to come back six months later.

In the past, ⁠fellow Briton and former champion Anthony Joshua had ​called out Fury for ‍a fight multiple times, including after last month's knockout win over Jake Paul.

“If Tyson Fury ⁠is as ‌serious as he thinks he is … step in the ring with me ⁠next, if you're a real bad boy. Don't do all that ⁠talking, AJ this, AJ that. Let's see you in the ring and talk with your fists,” Joshua had said last month.

Fury's next opponent Makhmudov is a Russian heavyweight based in Canada. Makhmudov most recently fought Doncaster's Dave Allen in October when he secured a unanimous points decision.

The 6'6" puncher has won 21 of his 23 fights and has 19 knockouts, but he was also stopped in his defeats by Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity,” Makhmudov said. “I'm coming to deliver a war.

“Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”