'I’m back now' - Tyson Fury announces another comeback from retirement

Two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing in 2026, following his latest retirement call last year.

Fury had announced the end of his professional career last January following a second points loss to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk for three of the four major world titles in late 2024.

But Fury has made numerous comebacks after calling it a day in the past. He had announced his retirement after beating Dillian Whyte in 2022 but returned later in the year.

On Sunday, the British boxing great announced his return on Instagram, stating: “2026 is that year. Return of the mac.

“Been away for a while but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”

Fury had earlier posted a video of him training in Thailand with WBC bridgerweight world champion Kevin Lerena.

The 'Gypsy King' was expected to return to the ring this year. Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh had said that Fury gave him assurances he will return to the ring in 2026.

“The ‘Gypsy King’ will be back,” Alalshikh has said in a social media post in July. “I talked with him, and I have his word to have him in Riyadh Season in 2026 … We have a rabbit to hunt.”

Fury seemed on track to face compatriot Anthony Joshua in a long-awaited all-British heavyweight clash.

Joshua had also called out Fury following a sixth-round knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a Netflix-backed bout in Miami last month.

But Joshua got involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria late last month. The accident resulted in the death of two members of Joshua's team and left the former world heavyweight champion injured.

The accident will likely further delay a long anticipated bout between former Olympic champion Joshua and Fury.

Streaming giant Netflix had expressed their interest in securing the rights for the Fury-Joshua fight after the success of the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul exhibition bout.

