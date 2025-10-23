Ciryl Gane 'working on something deep' for UFC title fight with Tom Aspinall in Abu Dhabi

Ciryl Gane clarified his comments that he was ready to drag UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall into “deep waters”, saying he is happy to go the distance or try to finish the fight early.

Gane squares off against Englishman Aspinall in the main event of Saturday’s stellar UFC 321 card taking place in Abu Dhabi.

It will be the Frenchman’s third attempt at winning the undisputed title, having previously lost to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

Gane had made the comment at Wednesday’s media day in response to a question over whether he thought a strategy to try to take Aspinall into the championship rounds may favour him. Aspinall has never fought beyond the second round in any of his previous 18 pro bouts.

With Saturday’s bout slated for five rounds, it did not seem an outlandish question, although Aspinall took exception when it was brought up to him Wednesday.

At Thursday’s press conference, held at the same Etihad Arena that will see the heavyweight division’s two best go at it, Gane took the chance to clarify. Every time he spoke, Gane was interrupted by a chorus of chants by Aspinall fans, but credit to the Frenchman, he took it in good humour.

“If I remember, I said, ‘Yes, of course,’” Gane, dressed in a traditional Emirati kandura, said when asked if he was ready to take Aspinall into uncharted territory.

“But I can also push the pace and rush if I have to. Everything’s possible. There’s nothing special to say – just trust me, I’ve been working on something deep.”

Gane is a master of managing distance and an elite striker, though there are question marks over whether he can live with Aspinall if the fight goes to the ground. A seven-month training camp was deemed necessary to prepare him for arguably his biggest test.

The latter part of that camp has taken place in Dubai under the dutiful eye of coaches at Tripl3 MMA. Gane, 35, has trained with elite wrestlers including ONE FC champion Reug Reug.

“We started this camp in Paris, then continued in Dubai with some crazy training partners. It’s been great preparation,” Gane added.

Aspinall’s response to Gane’s prediction was that he should choose his words more carefully. Plenty of fighters had made the same pre-fight claim only to find themselves sparked out inside the first minute, Aspinall had said.

“No, that’s not my official prediction. It just happens that everyone who says they’re going to take me into deep waters ends up getting knocked out.” Aspinall said.

“I’m not expecting an early finish, but I’m not expecting it to go the distance either. I just need one clean shot – that changes everything.

“Listen, heavyweight MMA is the most dangerous, most unpredictable division in the sport. I think my level is better than anyone’s right now – but can I lose? Of course, it’s always possible. I believe I’m the best, but I’ve still got a lot to prove, and I plan on doing that now.”

Whatever happens in the main event, a new UFC champion will be crowned in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Brazilians Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern battle for the vacant women’s strawweight belt.

It will be the second meeting between the two, with Dern the victor in their first meeting nearly five years ago.

Speaking through a translator, Jandiroba said she had vastly improved since that defeat, and aims to prove it against Dern on Saturday. The 37-year-old has victories in each of her past five fights, impressing in each to elevate her to the top contender spot.

“I improve so much in every area: striking, grappling, wrestling. I have high-level jiu-jitsu, and I aim to show all of this against Mackenzie.”

If Jandiroba’s grappling skills are “high-level” then Dern’s are positively otherworldly. However, the 32-year-old Brazilian said that no matter where the fight goes, she’s confident she has the tools to get the job done.

“I just think that I’m better in all areas. I respect Virna, but Saturday night is my time to win the title.”

Another standout fight on a standout card is Umar Nurmagomedov against Mario Bautista.

Dagestani native Nurmagomedov is looking to bounce back following his defeat to bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year, while Bautista is looking to “shake up the division” as he rides an eight-fight win streak.

The American reiterated that his preference was to get a first-round finish, while Nurmagomedov put UFC president Dana White on the spot, asking if the winner of the bout could become the No 1 contender for the bantamweight title.

“Go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go ‘Damn! One of these guys should be fighting for the title next’,” White said.

