Conor Benn calls for rematch after defeat to Chris Eubank Jr in classic battle

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn look destined for a rematch after their much hyped meeting delivered a crude but undeniably thrilling contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. It was the pre-fight favourite and naturally bigger man Eubank Jr who came out on top, with all three judges seeing it eight rounds to four, or 116-112 in his favour. It was a fair verdict after the 35-year-old came on strong down the stretch having had his hands full with the smaller and quicker Benn for much of the evening. The pair, whose fathers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/04/24/eubank-benn-prediction-start-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/04/24/eubank-benn-prediction-start-time/">fought twice in the 1990s</a>, put on an exhilarating spectacle in north London, but the physical toll of each fighting outside of their natural weight was apparent in the gruelling latter stages. Eubank Jr struggles to make the middleweight limit at this late stage of his career and was further hindered by a rehydration clause which prevented him from refuelling effectively after the weigh-in. He was clearly diminished on the night, while Benn, who stepped up two weight classes, looked increasingly ragged as he shipped punishment from the bigger man. Eubank Jr spent the night in hospital after a recommendation from the on-site doctor. Eubank Sr, who reversed his pre-fight decision to boycott the event and arrived alongside his son, repeated his claim that the fight had been dangerous, saying that boxing must “respect weight classes” and added that he hoped there would not be a rematch. A second instalment seems inevitable, however, with the fighters having already agreed a two-fight deal and Benn, 28, calling for it to be run back. “It’s a hard one to swallow,” a teary-eyed Benn (23-1) told a press conference after his first career loss. “I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.” He continued: “I want the revenge, I want my revenge. “I think inactivity played a big part, I think it took me back. I had Eubank hurt multiple times but I couldn’t get the finish and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.” That inactivity was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/10/07/eubank-benn-postponement-to-spark-legal-battle-between-promoters-and-bbbofc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/10/07/eubank-benn-postponement-to-spark-legal-battle-between-promoters-and-bbbofc/">caused by Benn being caught</a> with the banned substance clomifene in his system and he was booed and jeered to the ring as a result. This performance is likely to have gone some way towards rehabilitating his public image – as will the good grace he and his father showed in defeat. After an over the top build-up framing it as the ultimate grudge match and family feud, there was very little animosity on fight night, with plenty of respect and even affection shared between the camps. As expected, Benn came out hot, with the more elusive Eubank Jr doing well to evade the majority of his big shots. Both boxers raised their level in the closing stages as they scented victory, triggering frenzied roars of appreciation from the crowd as the punches thudded in. By the 11th round, the weight and height of Eubank Jr was taking its toll on Benn, who looked a shell of his earlier self as the fight swung in the favour of his rival. Benn was out on his feet by the final bell and it was enough evidence for the judges to score a clear win in favour of Eubank Jr. Despite branding his son a “disgrace” for his February press conference egg slap on Benn, Eubank Sr was in Junior's corner as they settled a public falling out. Victory for his son means the Eubank name remains on top of the Benn’s after his father’s victory and draw against Nigel Benn in the 1990s. “A lot, it was special,” Eubank Jr (35-3) said about his father’s appearance being a boost. “He needed to be here, all of this is because of what he did and we did it again. “I’m happy to have this man with me. I’ve upheld the family name like we said we were going to and so its onwards and upwards. “The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit and that’s what we both showed tonight.” Eubank Jr did not attend his post-fight press conference after being sent to hospital for checks. “Everything surprised me, I didn’t know he had what he had in him,” Eubank Jr added on Benn. “I thought I’d break him early, I underestimated him, I didn’t train for a fight like that, he’s never shown that, then again he’s never had to show it, he had to show it tonight and so did I.” Saluting his son's bravery, Eubank Sr said: “He couldn't move around the ring, he had to stand toe-to-toe and that is legendary behaviour in the ring. I am so proud of him. “Conor Benn is an extraordinary fighter and you saw that tonight. I thought he would go out in four or five rounds but he was strong throughout the fight.”