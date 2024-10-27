UFC chief Dana White dubs fan favourite Sharabutdin Magomedov a 'promoter’s dream'

Shara Magomedov after his victory over Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Shara Magomedov after his victory over Armen Petrosyan in their middleweight bout at UFC 308 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National