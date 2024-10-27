UFC chief Dana White dubs fan favourite Sharabutdin Magomedov a 'promoter’s dream'

UFC president Dana White described <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/24/ufc-308-sharabutdin-magomedov-predicts-a-fun-fight-against-armen-petrosyan/" target="_blank">Sharaputdin Magomedov</a> as a “promoter’s dream” after his spectacular knockout to stretch his career record to 15-0. The Russian produced a stunning finish with a double spin back fist to fell Armen Petrosyan in their UFC 308 middleweight contest at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. The strike would easily make the shortlist as one of the most spectacular knockouts of the year. “He also wants to fight every week. He wants to turn around and fight in the crowd, and he wants to turn around and fight in Saudi Arabia. He's calling out Israel Adesanya,” White said of Magomedov. “He's like a promoter's dream, like this exciting fighter that just seems to want to fight every single weekend. Yes, I love guys like that. And that's how you do it. “Listen, if you're that good and you're that confident in yourself and you get out of a fight and you don't feel all tanked up and you're ready to turn around, that's what everybody should do.” Popularly known as Shara Bullet for his sharp and rapid strikes and kicks, the 30-year-old Russian is also a fan favourite in Abu Dhabi. The other highlights of the 13-fight card were Ilia <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/27/ufc-featherweight-champion-ilia-topuria-i-dont-care-who-my-next-fight-is-ill-be-ready/" target="_blank">Topuria’s defence of the UFC featherweight crown against Max Holloway</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/27/ufc-308-khamzat-chimaev-going-for-the-belt-after-shattering-robert-whittakers-jaw-during-stunning-win/" target="_blank">Khamzat Chimaev </a>edging closer to a middleweight title shot by submitting Robert Whittaker. “No one's done that to Max Holloway,” White said of the former champion’s third-round knockout at the hands of Topuria. “Talking in the back, you know, as you start to clip off legend after legend after legend, eventually you become a legend. So, if you look, both guys looked great on the night. “Max came in with the right game plan. I think that the early cat kicks added up and took their toll later in the fight. Took some big shots on the chin and coming off incredible performances by both guys but Topuria did something that nobody's ever done before.” White has yet to decide on the match-ups for Topuria and Holloway but one name that popped up was the former champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/17/max-holloway-says-topurias-win-over-volkanovski-wont-matter-when-they-meet-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Alexander Volkanovski,</a> who was present cageside to watch the Topuria-Holloway featherweight title fight. “Listen, Volkanovski is one of those guys we're not going to say no to,” the UFC CEO said of a potential rematch with Topuria. “He's been that guy for us. Anytime we needed him, you know, he was on this run like I was on it, like Alex is on right now, when things don't go our way and you got to call a guy, Alex, he's always been that guy.” However, White said there is absolutely no schedule for any of the fighters until he gets back home and reviews UFC 308.