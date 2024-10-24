UFC 308: Sharabutdin Magomedov predicts a 'fun fight' against Armen Petrosyan

UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov at the press conference ahead of his fight against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov at the press conference ahead of his fight against Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308. Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National