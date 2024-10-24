UFC 308: Sharabutdin Magomedov predicts a 'fun fight' against Armen Petrosyan

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/24/ufc-308-in-abu-dhabi-live-ilia-topuria-v-max-holloway-in-main-event/" target="_blank"><b>Latest updates from UFC 308</b></a> Sharabutdin Magomedov is a popular figure among MMA fans. The 30-year-old Russian is undefeated in 14 fights, including his last three in the UFC, and is widely regarded as a rising star of the promotion. He locks horns with Armenian Armen Petrosyan in the middleweight division on the main card of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/24/ufc-308-in-abu-dhabi-live-ilia-topuria-v-max-holloway-in-main-event/" target="_blank">UFC 308</a> at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. Appearing in his fourth fight in a year in the UFC, Magomedov returns to the venue where he made his debut in the promotion, when he won a unanimous decision over Bruni Silva at UFC 294 in October last year. Magomedov believes his style is entertaining and that is the reason for his popularity among the fans. “It’s going to be a fun fight. I improved all my skills from the last fight. Wrestling, grappling and striking. I'm in his way of course and he's in my way as well and I want to get a title shot, so I'm ready to gatecrash the party on Saturday. “I feel it with my feet. Where I am going, it's going to be tough for me in there. Well, it's going to get tough for him first, I'm pretty sure. When it comes to whether I'm going to wrestle or whether I'm going to be striking, we're going to see what the fight shows. And once I start kicking, it's going to be pretty bad for him really.” Petrosyan, who arrives with a 9-3 win/loss record, was slightly more diplomatic. “I expect a hard fight. I mean, Magomedov is well-rounded, as am I. I think we are the two most well-rounded guys in the division," he said. Excitement has built around UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, largely thanks to an exciting card with the co-main fight between former champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev in the middleweight division among the most tantalising bouts. Whittaker, a former champion, has made no secret about his intention to become the first fighter to defeat his highly-rated Chechen opponent. “Obviously I’m going for a win and spoil his perfect record. I am going to go hard at him from the outset and I have prepared accordingly,” said the Australian, who told The National this week that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/22/robert-whittaker-khamzat-chimaev-ufc-308-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">he is going to hunt Chimaev down</a> from the opening bell. “I’m expecting the best version of him. I’m expecting a guy that comes out hard and a guy that will last. I’m prepared for it. I’ve trained for it. I’m not going to train thinking that if I get out of the first round it’s game over.” Whittaker doesn’t rule out finishing Chimaev early, though, like he’s done in the past to Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped in as a replacement for the Chechen fighter back in June. “I look to go into this fight hunting, much like I planned to last fight,” he added. “I look to do it again in this fight. I’m the hunter in this fight. I’m the predator and I’m going to be looking for him.” Chimaev said he wasn’t “really worried" by Whittaker’s confident talk but insisted that come Saturday he will show that he means business. “I don’t believe in what everyone talks but let’s see who comes out the winner on the night because I’m ready to take on anyone and aim for the title belt,” said UAE resident Chimaev.