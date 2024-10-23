UFC featherweight Dan Ige speaks to the media ahead of his fight against Lerone Murphy at UFC 308. Hilton Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dan Ige hunts an upset against unbeaten Lerone Murphy at UFC 308

American confident his greater experience will prove pivotal against British opponent

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

October 23, 2024

