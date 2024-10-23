Dan Ige hunts an upset against unbeaten Lerone Murphy at UFC 308

Dan Ige is hoping to spoil Lerone Murphy’s unbeaten record when they clash at featherweight on the main card <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/09/17/max-holloway-says-topurias-win-over-volkanovski-wont-matter-when-they-meet-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">at UFC 308</a> at Etihad Arena on Saturday. Ige suffered defeat to Diego Lopes in his last appearance in June, but is confident of bouncing back to improve his 18-8 career record. “He’s undefeated, I know,” the American said of Murphy. “It just comes down to self-belief and I believe in myself and my team and the game plan to beat him, and that’s the beauty of this sport. “Anything can happen in MMA. I'm going to go out there and be the first person to beat Lerone Murphy and I truly believe I can do so. I think certain times in MMA, these wild things happen that cement the guy and the fan's mind.” Ige has dedicated his life to MMA, training day in and day out while cultivating a strong mentality. “When the opportunity knocks, you know, you got to be ready,” he said of his willingness to fight at short notice. “I can't wait to go out there and test myself against a guy like Lerone. I have a huge respect for him, and you know we're the same in age. A lot of people talk about him as this young killer up-and-comer, but we're both 33. “He's got six or seven fights in the UFC. This is my 18th fight in the UFC, and I've fought nothing but high-level competition, so I think that'll play a fair part into the fight, you know, just experience. “I've gone three rounds, I've gone five rounds. I know not to let the moment get too big in my head. I know how to live in the moment, and I'm excited. “I'm not going to go out there and look to only land big power shots but I think you'll see that difference in the fight though. When I hit him versus when he hits me. It's going to be a great fight.” Murphy makes his fourth appearance in Abu Dhabi, with the last time being in October 2021. He made his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi in a dramatic draw against Zubaira Tukhugov on the Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Dustin Poirier headlined event in September 2019. “I want to make it five out of five in Abu Dhabi. I just believe that I'm going to go out there and achieve that,” he said. “Everything is meant for a reason and I'm just going to push as hard as I can against Dan. Obviously my goal is to become champion and I believe I can do that as well.” The other two fights on the main card are between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic at lightweight, and Sharaputdin Magomedov versus Armen Petrosyan in the middleweight division. The 13-fight card is highlighted by the featherweight title blockbuster between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway with an equally epic co-main contest between Khazmat Chimaev and Robert Whitaker.