'I'm going to smash Chimaev and go home': Robert Whittaker on a mission at UFC 308

Former middleweight champion takes on unbeaten opponent in co-main event in Abu Dhabi after intense training camp at Renzo Gracie Dubai academy

John McAuley
October 22, 2024

