Battle lines drawn as Ngannou and Ferreira weigh in for PFL heavyweight title clash in Riyadh

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/16/francis-ngannou-calm-focused-and-ready-ahead-of-long-awaited-pfl-debut-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Francis Ngannou</a> is prepared for an all-out battle as he gears up to face the heavier Renan Ferreira in their highly anticipated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/08/26/francis-ngannou-relishing-return-to-mma-action-against-renan-ferreira-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Professional Fighters League </a>showdown in Saudi Arabia. Former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou weighed in at 256.8lbs on Friday, while Ferreira tipped the scales at 261.5lbs. And even though Ngannou, who has enjoyed incredible success in MMA and also made a brief venture into boxing, is seen as the favourite, he made it clear he has a lot of respect for Ferreira. “I would definitely say Renan is at the top of the line. But my entire life, my biggest opponent has always been me. I am going to get him on the night, so he should be ready,” Ngannou said ahead of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/15/ngannou-v-ferreira-all-you-need-to-know-about-pfls-battle-of-the-giants-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">Saturday’s fight at the Mayadeen Arena</a> in Diriyah, Riyadh. “This is an MMA fight, so everything will be on display. We’ve prepared everything. On his end, too, I believe he (Ferreira) is preparing some things because he is a jiu-jitsu black belt, and he is not undermining my punching power.” Ngannou has 12 knockouts and four submissions in his 17-3 career record. He also registered a record-fast win when he knocked out American Cain Velasquez in 26 seconds in the UFC in Arizona. However, Saturday's bout against Ferreira will be his first in MMA for almost 33 months, and the powerful Cameroonian said he will "fight strategically". “In my career, I went for a knockout, but it didn't work out for me," he said. "The times when I did score a knockout, it wasn't something that I had planned. I know I have 25 minutes, so I am going to play my game plan down in that 25 minutes and win the fight.” For Ferreira, who has secured four successive victories in the PFL for an overall record of 13-3, it’s the biggest fight of his career, and the Brazilian said he is honoured to take on an MMA great. “Both Francis and I came from humble beginnings. We had an incredible career to reach where we are right now. It is a great honour to be fighting one of the strongest men in the world,” he said. “Definitely. We are both complete fighters. We can strike and grapple as well. I am ready to fight wherever the fight goes. The fans can expect a great fight. “It’s great to see the support that Riyadh and Saudi Arabia have given to provide incredible opportunities and these amazing events. The hospitality is incredible. This is my second time here, and I love it. People treat me really well, and I think it’s just a great opportunity for all of the fighters to be a part of this.” While the spotlight will be on the headline heavyweight battle, there are other top-quality contests on the card. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/18/cris-cyborg-aims-to-continue-legacy-tour-by-adding-pfl-title-to-collection-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">co-main event will be an all-Brazilian showdown</a> between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco for the female Super Fights featherweight belt. Before that is another title contest as Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen, undefeated in 15 appearances, takes on Fabian Edwards in a rematch. Eblen and Edwards clashed in Dublin last year when the American suffered a deep cut towards the end of round two before rallying to stop the Englishman in the next round to retain his title. When asked about Edwards nearly defeating him in their first meeting, Eblen said: “It all matters on reality, not on ‘what ifs.’ If the world worked on ‘what ifs,’ the world would be really weird. It’s all about what actually materialised, and I knocked him out last time. “Every time I fight, there is always an opportunity to show out and be in the spotlight. On Saturday, I'm just looking to do my job and have fun in there. That’s really the only thing I like to do, focus on myself and have a good time.” Also on the undercard is a lightweight contest between AJ McKee and Paul Hughes. McKee, 29, is the favourite and has an impressive 22-1 record while his Irish opponent is 12-1. “Saturday night, all that talking goes out the window,” the American said. “Definitely. My eyes are always on the gold, and I am always hoping to become a champion. It’s been some time since I wore a belt, so I think it's about that time again. “I have nothing but respect for Paul. I’ve been in his shoes. I’ve been hungry. I’ve been in that position and been to hell and back in this fight game. “Come Saturday night, I don’t see him standing in my way. I am going to go in there and do what I am capable of doing. I’m not focused on anything he’s going to do.” Hughes, 27, acknowledged he was up against a “dangerous guy” and will have to bring his A game on the night. “I’m a finisher at heart,” he said. “I have that killer instinct. I think I have proved that throughout my career. I have knockouts with both hands. I have knockouts with elbows. I have knockouts with knees, and I have knockouts with head kicks. So, I am prepared for anything. “AJ is a fantastic fighter and I have ultimate respect, but he has not faced anyone like me. He has not faced a young man. “He’s over there with his gold chain and designer glasses. Fair play to him, he’s worked hard for that money. I don’t have that yet. I’m young, I’m hungry, and I foresee a knockout Saturday night.” Heavyweight Super Fights title: Francis Ngannou (17-3) v Renan Ferreira (13-3) Featherweight Super Fights women's title: Cris Cyborg (27-2) v Larissa Pacheco (23-4) Middleweight Bellator title: Johnny Eblen (15-0) v Fabian Edwards (13-3) Featherweight: Hussein Kadimagomaev (11-1) v Zafer Mohsen (13-4) Lightweight: AJ McKee (22-1) v Paul Hughes (12-1) Bantamweight: Raufon Stots (20-2) v Marcos Breno (15-3) Lightweight: Dedrek Sanders (9-4) v Makkasharip Zaynukov (15-4) Featherweight: Ibragim Ibragimov (7-0) v Nacho Campos (5-0) Featherweight: Tariq Ismail (8-1) v Taha Bendaoud (3-0)