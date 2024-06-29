Algerian teacher Souhil Tahiri swaps his classroom for the cage at PFL Mena 2

Souhil Tahiri is one of those enviable people who excels in two completely different fields. The first is his career as a full-time university lecturer in mathematics, the second, his life as a professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

On top of that, he also finds time to coach MMA and spend time with his wife and two kids.

Tahiri, 32, is just under two weeks out from his debut in the Professional Fighters League at "PFL Mena 2" in Riyadh on July 12. The Marseille-based Algerian, with a professional career record of 6-4-1, takes on the Egyptian Amir Ahmed (12-4-1) in a lightweight contest on the main card.

Despite his MMA career venturing into elite territory with the ambitious PFL, Tahiri's first passion remains the classroom, not the cage.

“Teaching is the one I enjoy most. I’m a lecturer at university, teaching mathematics and I also do research in the applied mathematics field, especially in medical imaging,” he told The National as he prepares for his biggest MMA fight to date.

READ MORE 'Game-changing' Professional Fighters League in Saudi Arabia ready to revolutionise MMA

“I love teaching, and really, it's my favourite job in all the world. If I have to do just one thing in my entire life, it will be teaching because, for me, it’s the best way to continue learning. I'm an eternal student. I always want to learn. So, the best way to always learn is to teach.

“Then I'm training because I'm a professional fighter. I'm also coaching. I spend around four to five hours of coaching Luta Livre, which is a grappling style coming from Brazil, and conducting MMA courses for ladies with my wife.”

Tahiri dedicates his success to the people around him. He explains that success in several fields is only possible with the support of those around you.

“I've been mixing studies and combat sports for over 13 years," he said. "It was very tough like everything else in the beginning, but throughout the years, I trained myself and organised myself and now it's a way of life.

“Sometimes it's hard because I feel very tired, but like I said, I have people around me that help me. I have my wife. I have my coaches, and all these people that really take care of me.”

Tahiri has also featured in five fights in UAE Warriors in Abu Dhabi since his pro debut at Hard Fighting Championship 8 in Switzerland back in September 2016.

This latest opportunity at "PFL Mena 2" comes on the back of his victory in UAE Warriors Arabia 13 in January and represents a step up in his career.

“I am really happy to be competing in this promotion. I'm just waiting for this fight, especially with Amir because he’s a high-level athlete, high-level fighter, and he is champion calibre," said Tahiri.

“I feel like I'm also champion calibre and I want to climb my way to the top of the PFL.”

Tahiri’s preparation began as soon as PFL confirmed his fight in the middle of him fasting during Ramadan in early April.

“I never trained like this before, so I'm very serious in my preparation," he said. "I surround myself with very good people, with people that believe in me, with people that are very professional and that work very professionally. So, I think this preparation was the best I've ever had in my entire career. So really, I'm truly ready for this fight.”

His opponent, the 33-year-old Ahmed, returns from a defeat to Brazilian Bruno Miranda by unanimous decision in the PFL regular season in April last year.

“I watched Amir defeating Amin Ayoub in the lightweight title contest in the Brave Combat Federation,” Tahiri said.

“That was way back in 2021. And I always thought that one day, maybe we will meet because I saw him several times in the UAE Warriors. I've known Amir for a long time.

“I know exactly what his style is, the way he fights. So, I’m prepared to take him on. My strength is that I can adapt in the fight because I have the tools in the MMA to counter what Amir will bring to the table.”

Tahiri is thankful to the UAE Warriors for providing him with a platform and believes the promotion in Abu Dhabi will help more Arab fighters to emerge on to bigger stages.

“The UAE Warriors Arabia provided me the ticket to go big. I progressed from the opportunities they provided to get mentally stronger and then believe in myself," he said.

“Actually, I really didn’t think that I’ll come this far in MMA because I was a guy with a PhD and a teaching job in high school and university.”

Likewise, Tahiri says the PFL is another promotion that has opened doors for MMA talent in the region.

“For many countries in the region, it’s still a new sport but a fast-growing one with some of the countries like the UAE, Bahrain and now Saudi Arabia going big in combat sports,” he added.