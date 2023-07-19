Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski jostle for possible UFC clash in Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have gone back and forth on social media regarding taking on one another at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev, the current lightweight champion, called out welterweight belt-holder Leon Edwards on Tuesday, offering the British-based athlete an unexpected challenge for the Etihad Arena card on October 21. As of yet, no bouts have been confirmed for the UFC’s return to the capital.

UFC Abu Dhabi, October 21st

Makhachev vs Edwards

What do you think? @ufc @espnmma — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 18, 2023

However, Volkanovski was quick to chime in. The featherweight champion, who this week underwent an apparently minor surgery on his arm, has made no secret of his desire to rematch Makhachev after losing a close decision to the Dagestan native in February.

Coming off his superb title defence against Yair Rodriguez earlier this month, Volkanovski reiterated his desire to become a two-weight champion.

On Wednesday, the Australian responded to Makhachev’s callout of Edwards, posting on social media: “You running brotha, you don’t want this smoke."

To which Makhachev promptly replied: “Take the fight then."

Take the fight then 🤷🏼‍♂️👊🏼 https://t.co/hqkKVeMYbk — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 19, 2023

Makhachev, unbeaten in his past 12 UFC bouts, is expected to headline UFC 294 given his close connection with the UAE. A regular visitor to the Emirates, he captured the lightweight title in Abu Dhabi last October, when he defeated Charles Oliveira by second-round submission.

Oliveira, meanwhile, has also been tipped as a possible opponent following his emphatic comeback victory against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last month. Yet the Brazilian has since said he would not be ready to rematch Makhachev until November or December.