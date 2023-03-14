Muhammad Mokaev: 'I want a finish at UFC 286, then opponents can't run any more'

Muhammad Mokaev’s determination to compete at UFC 286 in London this weekend was evident.

The fast-rising flyweight campaigned continuously for a bout, repeatedly requesting the UFC provide a top opponent. Often, Mokaev called out on social media fellow ranked fighters.

Even a dislocated shoulder in December couldn’t derail him. Mokaev, 9-0 as a professional, opted against surgery, preferring to perhaps delay it instead, so intent was he on fighting at O2 Arena on Saturday.

Mokaev, born in Dagestan but having moved to England as a refugee, made his much-awaited UFC debut at the venue 12 months ago. His second appearance was there, too. In between then and now, he shone at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

But UFC 286 was the aim as soon as it was announced. Only, finding a dance partner was the issue.

“It’s amazing,” Mokaev tells The National from his base in England. “I tried to call out all top-15 guys. I tried to fight anyone, because at this stage I believe I’m ready. I never say to UFC, ‘Can you get me this guy? Can you choose me someone easier just for the show, for the fans?’

“I don’t care. [UFC matchmaker] Mick Maynard offered me David Dvorak, Matt Schnell, Amir Albazi and Tim Elliott. Four top-15 guys. Amir Albazi didn’t want to; Dvorak blocked me because I called him out on [an Instagram] Story, he didn’t accept it.

“Matt Schnell said he doesn’t want to fight in UK. I don’t understand, is the cage different in the UK? Maybe he doesn’t like the pressure. And Tim Elliott is actually injured.

“So I couldn’t get anyone from the top 15. One name I was offered, Jafel Filho, accepted.”

Willing opponents, Mokaev says, are hard to come by for a reason. Still only 22, he has been tipped for the big time for a while, a two-time IMMAF world champion who went 23-0 as an amateur before racking up nine wins in the pro ranks.

His third-round, submission victory against Malcolm Gordon in Abu Dhabi in October lifted Mokaev inside the UFC rankings; he sits now as the No 12 contender. Filho, meanwhile, will this weekend make his promotional debut.

It wasn’t quite the opponent Mokaev wanted, but it wasn’t through lack of trying.

“[Opponents] say I don’t deserve top 15,” he says. “But if somebody on a hype, with this record, this age, so much noise … I believe I make probably the same noise as [champion] Brandon Moreno, and these guys are top five.

“I believe I can make more views in UFC than when Brandon Moreno fights. But these guys don’t want to lose their spot to somebody young and have a lot of pressure. They’d rather fight somebody older, when a loss is 50/50.”

Mokaev, though, takes heart from the fact fighters are reluctant to sign on to face him.

“One hundred per cent,” he says. “I already know I’m going to be champion. And if these guys don’t want to fight harder fights to get the title, it shows their mentality, not as a champion.”

Mokaev is hoping his championship mentality will carry him within the next year to UFC gold. He has made no secret of his goal to become the youngest belt-holder in the promotion's history, with Jon Jones’ record of 23 years and eight months the mark to beat.

Mokaev, who turns 23 in July, grew up watching Jones compete, and tuned in earlier this month to witness the former lightweight champion’s comeback following a three-year hiatus.

Jones, now 35 and debuting at heavyweight, defeated No 1-ranked challenger Ciryl Gane in two minutes and four seconds to capture his second UFC belt.

“Amazing,” Mokaev says. “He’s pound-for-pound No 1, I think. Who else can do this? Three years from fighting, coming back and taking the belt. And looking like he beat somebody who’s a white belt. Too easy.”

As a long-time fan, Mokaev takes inspiration from the Jones story.

“Many young fighters do, too,” he says. “Youngest UFC champion, 15 title defences. He just came back and in under three minutes finished Ciryl Gane. I don’t know who else is a better fighter right now.”

With Jones’ statement win in mind, maybe that has upped the ante for Mokaev this weekend. Two minutes and four seconds to beat, then.

“Next week is no title fight,” he laughs. “From now until I get the title shot, I need to stay focused. Not to rush. Jon Jones has, like, triple my experience.”

In a way, Mokaev has to this point appeared in a rush. Saturday will be one year and a day since his UFC bow – “it doesn’t feel like a year, no way” – where he lived up to his billing and then some by defeating Cody Durden in 58 seconds.

UFC 286 represents a fourth fight already in the world’s lead mixed martial arts company.

“I want to stay busy because I used to be a fan of fighters, like Tony Ferguson and Rustam Khabilov, who had four fights in one year,” Mokaev says. “And I understand fans like this when fighters stay active.

“It’s interesting to follow. It’s like football – if you keep watching it becomes more interesting. That’s why I want to stay busy.

“Why not? I used to fight six times in a week in IMMAF tournaments. And I believe some fights in IMMAF I had are tougher than in the UFC.”

Not that Mokaev is taking lightly his next challenge. Filho, 14-2 as a pro, may be making his UFC debut at age 29, but Mokaev knows from personal experience how galvanising that can be.

“Of course, debut guys are the most dangerous fighters, more than fighting somebody in top five,” he says. “Because sometimes they’ve got nothing to lose, sometimes they come out swinging, just to get their name out there and show they’re different to my other opponents who were in UFC.

“That’s what I did on my UFC debut too. That’s why I don’t underestimate this guy at all.”

Although, Mokaev is supremely confident he will get the job done.

“He’s wild, an average fighter with the skills,” Mokaev says. “A little bit strong, but he’s been a professional fighter since 2010 and, if he’s having his debut now in UFC – that’s 13 years – what he’s been doing all his life?

“Mentally, that’s how I play games with these fighters. It means they skip some sessions; they weren’t consistent. And consistency is something that comes from the fighter’s mentality.

“If he couldn’t stay consistent in 13 years, I don’t know how he wants to stay consistent inside the cage.”

Clearly, Mokaev wants to stay consistent, competitive, on this upward trajectory. A second bout in Abu Dhabi later this year – the UFC has yet to confirm its return – is ringed on the mental calendar after Mokaev enjoyed incredible support both during UFC 280 fight week and at Etihad Arena.

“It's one of the best places I’ve fought,” he says. “I’d love to fight there again in Abu Dhabi.”

Win this weekend, and Mokaev believes it will be, finally, a top-ranked opponent standing across the octagon in the capital.

“Of course, I think the UFC have to make something,” he says. “If you sign the contract, it’s your job. It’s like you’re turning up to your job and not doing what the company wants.

“You cannot do this if you don’t have serious excuse, like injury. You cannot say I don’t want to fight in England, I don’t want to fight in Abu Dhabi. It’s the same cage.”

Dispatch Filho on Saturday, and Mokaev believes there’s nowhere for those above him in the rankings to run.

“I’ll be top 10, top nine,” he says. “And then I believe somebody from top five will accept me. I don’t know, if Tim Elliott can be injury free it will be an amazing match-up.

“I need a finish [this weekend]. I want Round 2. And I will do my best to finish him.”