UFC announces signing of undefeated top prospect Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev, one of the brightest prospects in European mixed martial arts, has signed with the UFC, becoming the second youngest athlete on the promotion’s roster.

The undefeated fighter, 21, has been making a name for himself through the amateur ranks, racking up a 23-0 record before turning professional last year.

Since then, Mokaev has recorded five wins, all under the Brave CF banner. Most recently, he defeated Blaine O’Driscoll at Brave CF 54 in September.

"Muhammad is a flyweight I had been keeping an eye on for quite some time,” UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard told the company’s official website on Wednesday. “He is very experienced at only 21 years old with almost 30 fights when you combine amateur and pro bouts.

“He is undefeated, dynamic and very charismatic. Mohammad sees himself as a flyweight Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. He is a perfect fit for this young, fun division."

🚨 NEW SIGNING 🚨



🏆 Former @IMMAFed Champ

👊 Undefeated MMA Record



Welcome to the UFC @MuhammadMokaev 🇬🇧 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 17, 2021

Originally from Dagestan, Mokaev fights out of Manchester, England. He won successive junior bantamweight titles at the IMMAF World Championships in 2018 and 2019.

Mokaev has signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC. A date for his debut, or which opponent he will first face in the promotion, have yet to be given.