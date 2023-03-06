Michael Chandler vows to 'bludgeon' Conor McGregor after duo clash during 'TUF 31' filming

Michael Chandler says he is going to “bludgeon with both these hands” Conor McGregor when the two fight later this year, with UFC president Dana White suggesting tensions between the pair have risen during filming The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor and Chandler, who have long complimented each other in public, have been pitted against one another as coaches in Season 31 of the television show, before they meet in the octagon after the summer.

READ MORE Top UFC prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for welterweight title shot in Abu Dhabi

The bout, yet to be given a date or location, will mark McGregor’s return to competition following a leg break in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The former two-division champion, 1-3 in his past four UFC appearances, said last week that he is going to “slice through” Chandler when they face-off in the octagon.

However, speaking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of UFC 285, Chandler said: “That’s exactly who we want – the biggest combat sports star and icon that we have ever seen thinking he’s going to come back and slice through somebody.

“That’s exactly what we want. That gains intrigue. It builds the momentum; it builds the mystique of who he is and us putting butts in seats. That’s exactly what we want. I can tell you this: It’s definitely not going to happen. I can tell you this: I see it going a much different way.

“I’ve seen enough of Conor over the last couple weeks to know that I am going to not just slice through him but bludgeon him with both of these hands and do whatever I want, both standing or on the ground, and finish him by the second round. That’s my ‘Mystic Mike’, my prediction, and I stand behind it.”

Ready to ride May 30th 🤠#TUF31 filming has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/1GZr81K7uN — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) February 24, 2023

Chandler, a former Bellator lightweight champion, is also 1-3 in his past four UFC bouts after his explosive debut victory against Dan Hooker in Abu Dhabi in January 2021 – the same card McGregor headlined in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Chandler lost last time out, against Poirier at UFC 282 in November, to take his professional record to 23-8. McGregor’s stands at 22-6.

Still, the UFC has not confirmed a venue for the fight, or at which weight it will take place. McGregor’s two title successes came at featherweight and lightweight, while his most recent victory was at welterweight, against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

“At this point, I don’t think it’s going to be at 155,” Chandler said. “Conor’s expressed it’s going to be at 170. I would love it at 170. I’ll fight him at 185. I’ll fight him at whatever weight class we want to fight at. I could [not] care less. I just want to fight the man.

"He was talking about 185 and I called his bluff. I think he doesn’t think I’m as heavy and as dense as I actually am. If Dana steps in and gets his way, possibly it’s 155. I could [not] care less.

“They want to do it at 170? That’s a nice little sweet spot. This show [airing] ends in August, so it would make a lot of sense for us to fight in September. I hope it’s September. And I think this fight is too big to do T-Mobile Arena. I think we sell out Allegiant Stadium [Las Vegas] or Dallas Cowboys Stadium."

Red's looking good on coach Mike 🔥



[ #TUF31 premieres May 30th on ESPN & ESPN+ ]



🎥 IG: @MikeChandlerMMA pic.twitter.com/qYJI0TTsIG — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) February 23, 2023

Chandler added: “And now we’re doing The Ultimate Fighter – 12 episodes over the entire summer to build the intrigue, to build the animosity, to build this rivalry – and it’s genuine. You guys know me. I’m a pretty nice, even-keeled guy. I don’t really like Conor McGregor that much, it turns out.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for him. But he and I, I don’t think see eye-to-eye in a lot of ways, and that’s a lot of competitive chirp."

Speaking after Chandler on Sunday, White confirmed things had gotten heated between the rivals during filming only days prior, saying: “Chandler and Conor were very respectful to each other, and then some things started escalating that you’ll see on the show. They do not like each other now. A lot of [expletive] went down on Friday.

“The stuff that just happened shouldn’t have happened and I’m getting old. I would have been in there sooner back in the days, but not good.”

The opening episode of The Ultimate Fighter airs on ESPN on May 30, with McGregor coaching for the second time following his star turn on Series 22.