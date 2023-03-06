Top UFC prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for welterweight title shot in Abu Dhabi

Fast-rising UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov has set sights on a title bout in Abu Dhabi later this year.

The Kazakhstan athlete, 28, moved to 17-0 in professional MMA by defeating Geoff Neal by submission at UFC 285 on Sunday morning.

The victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas represented Rakhmonov’s biggest since joining the UFC in in 2020, lifting his record within the promotion to 5-0. All five wins – all 17 in pro MMA – have come via finishes.

Now Rakhmonov is targeting a shot at welterweight gold when the UFC is expected to return to Abu Dhabi late this year.

“[Neal] fought many tough opponents and none finished him, I was able to do it,” Rakhmonov told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t know. It was UFC’s decision, but I’m ready for the title shot. And if it’s Abu Dhabi, it would be beautiful.”

17:0, 100% finish rate. Actions speak louder than words. Give me title shot in Abu Dhabi card next @ufc @danawhite 👊🏼🇰🇿 — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) March 5, 2023

Currently, Leon Edwards holds the welterweight belt, with the champion set to defend his crown next week in his trilogy clash with former title-holder Kamaru Usman. That bout headlines UFC 286 in London on March 18.

Rakhmonov made his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi, when he defeated Alex Oliveira by first-round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020 – part of the second Fight Island series in the UAE capital.

“I’m in no rush,” Rakhmonov said when asked about his next bout. “We have Ramadan month ahead of us, but saying that, a title fight in Abu Dhabi would be great. Etihad Arena would be full of Kazakhstan fans. It would be great for my country.”