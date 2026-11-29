After multiple near misses in Dubai showpieces, Bahrain were finally able to savour glory after a tense win over UUDS Tuskers in the Gulf Men's League final.

The side from Saar, in the north-west of Bahrain, have set the benchmark for club rugby in West Asia for well over a decade now.

While other established clubs from the UAE have risen to challenge them for titles in that time, then fallen away, Bahrain have consistently led the way at the top of the game in the region.

And yet they have fallen short in the abridged format on numerous occasions when the Dubai Sevens title has been within their grasp.

They had played out a nail-biting, overtime semi-final against Dubai Exiles. After making it through that, the final was even more daunting.

Their opposition were the Tuskers, a staff team from Dubai made up almost exclusively of Fijians, who are presently blazing a trail in XVs rugby, with seven wins from seven games in the West Asia Premiership.

And yet Bahrain were good value for their 15-14 win in the final in front of growing crowd on Pitch 1.

“They're obviously a very good side, but we didn't think they were second favourites,” Cormac Fox, Bahrain’s captain, said.

“Throughout Friday and Saturday, we were confident. Obviously, we had to go game by game, but our results showed that when we switched on, we're hard to live with.”

Fox was part of the side who had been beaten on the same field by Dubai Hurricanes in the final last year.

Bahrain celebrate winning the Gulf Men's final. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Bahrain celebrate winning the Gulf Men's final. Chris Whiteo…

“Losing the final last year stood us [in good stead],” he said. “There’s eight or nine lads involved this year that are still in the squad that played last year.

“Being out here on such a big occasion, I think we learnt from last year, and then obviously got the job done.”

Lindsey Gibson, who had a highly successful spell as captain of Bahrain’s XVs side, stepped in as coach for this sevens campaign, as the regular man in charge – Adam Wallace – had to juggle other duties.

“It's a pretty special experience, my first ever sevens coaching experience winning the cup,” Gibson said. “Six from six. Unbeaten. I’m going to retire from sevens coaching.

“To be fair, it was an easy gig coaching those boys because we've got 12 unbelievably talented players.

“We had to drop three boys into the second team because you can only name 12, and they would have been more than capable of playing in that team.”