The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to have its most star-studded field in recent memory.

With Rory McIlroy already having confirmed his place in January’s event, Open champion Ryan Fox and 2022 Classic winner Viktor Hovland were also announced on Wednesday.

There is also the intriguing prospect of another former winner of the Dallah Trophy, Bryson DeChambeau, returning to the Majlis.

The 33-year-old American has successfully applied to join the DP World Tour after the collapse of LIV Golf, where he had played for the past four years.

His membership will allow him to enter any event across the season.

DeChambeau won the Desert Classic in 2019, and a return to Emirates Golf Club, given its prestige and status as an elevated prize-fund, Rolex Series event, seems likely.

Entry would put him in competition with a host of stars, chiefly McIlroy, who will be looking to extend his record haul of Dallah Trophies to five.

The Northern Irishman has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf, and of DeChambeau in particular.

At the Open Championship in the summer, when the American star disputed a rules violation late into the night, McIlroy was unimpressed.

He said he was “not particularly fond” of DeChambeau, and that some of his antics were “performative” and “for attention”.

McIlroy won an eighth Race to Dubai title on Sunday when he finished as runner up in the DP World Tour Championship.

Ahead of that tournament, he had given qualified backing to the idea of DeChambeau joining the DP World Tour, after LIV was dissolved.

“I think a name like Bryson DeChambeau and everything he brings with him, good and bad, he brings eyeballs, which is a good thing for tournaments,” McIlroy said.

“I'm certainly not in his shoes, and nor would I ever want to be. But it doesn't seem like he's got many options. If he wants to play competitive golf, it doesn't seem like he's got many options.”

The Desert Classic could see a host of former LIV players participating.

Tyrrell Hatton, who won around the Majlis two years ago, and Jon Rahm could feature, with both set to play a full schedule of DP World Tour events.

The duo, who each won titles in the UAE this month, are ineligible to play on the PGA Tour in the United States until late August, due to an automatic one-year ban since they last played a LIV event.

McIlroy is far more enthused by the idea of those two returning to regular competition, saying “it's great that they are back on the DP World Tour”.

There is a further subplot. Patrick Reed earned the right to return to the PGA Tour next year via a fine season on the DP World Tour.

As such, he has less of an obligation to defend the Desert Classic title he won at the start of this year.

However, the American has said he plans to continue to travel beyond the United States, so there is the likelihood he will add more stardust to the event.

One guaranteed starter is Fox, who will be competing at Emirates Golf Club for the first time since becoming a major champion.

“Winning the Open is still taking a while to sink in, but coming back to Dubai as the Champion Golfer of the Year is something I’m really looking forward to,” said Fox, who won at Royal Birkdale in July.

“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is an event I watched a lot growing up, and the field is always strong.

“I’ve had some good weeks on the Majlis without quite putting four rounds together, so I’d love to give myself a chance on the Sunday this time.”

Hovland, the world No 14, will return to the UAE after a season in the United States that peaked when he beat Scottie Scheffler to win the Traveler’s Championship in June.

“I’ve got really good memories of Dubai, especially that finish in 2022 – birdie, eagle, birdie to get into the play-off [when he beat Richard Bland],” Hovland said.

“The tournament just seems to get bigger every year and it’s always a cool atmosphere. I proved a lot to myself with the win at the Travelers and I feel like I’m really close.

“So I’m looking forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club and hopefully putting myself in contention again.”