The next Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in Ireland in September 2027.

Not so long ago, the make-up of the European side looking to defend their trophy was complicated.

Now, with LIV Golf on its way to being dissolved, and some heavy hitters set for an extended stint on the DP World Tour, things appear much clearer.

Rankings

Six places on Europe’s Ryder Cup team are decided via a points system that has a cut-off date in the third week of August next year.

The remaining six will be chosen by Luke Donald, the captain who is looking to complete a hat-trick of wins.

As of the season-ending tournament in Dubai on Sunday, Europe’s Ryder Cup standings are as follows:

1 Eugenio Chacarra: 705.5 points

2 Tyrrell Hatton: 582.33 points

3 Rory McIlroy: 497.5 points

4 Adrian Meronk: 451.40 points

5 Joe Dean: 386.75 points

6 Angel Hidalgo: 382.33 points

7 Jon Rahm: 373.47 points

8 Jacob Skov Olesen: 346.90 points

9 Matt Fitzpatrick: 324.55 points

10 Shane Lowry: 313.36 points

11 Niklas Norgaard: 307.60 points

12 Francesco Laporta: 288.42 points

The LIV effect

The DP World Tour could be set for a tricky few months as it tries to reassimilate players returning from the soon-to-be-defunct LIV Golf tour.

How it balances attracting eyeballs with invites for players like Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann and giving a fair chance to lesser-known players trying to make their way on tour will be intriguing.

One thing that feels welcome is the presence of the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm more often.

After leaving LIV, they will be unable to play in US PGA tournaments until close to the time of the Ryder Cup, because of an automatic one-year ban dating from their last appearance on the rebel tour.

Stars shining in the UAE

Rahm and Hatton each set aside the noise around their LIV involvement in style over the past two weeks.

First, Rahm won the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship on his first appearance in the capital. Then Hatton dominated the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

That bumped them up the Ryder Cup points list. And more time on the DP World Tour means a greater likelihood of both confirming themselves as automatic picks for next year.

“You want guys like Tyrrell and Jon, and that calibre of player, to make the team automatically so that Luke wouldn't have to waste a pick on them,” McIlroy said.

“It’s great that they are back on the DP World Tour. It's great they don't have the noise that they were dealing with over the past few months, and can just focus on their games.”

‘The fiery Spaniard’

From Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal through to Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Spain has a proud tradition of delivering Ryder Cup heroes.

The next could be Eugenio Chacarra. He fell within an ace of taking the Race to Dubai from McIlroy this season, but he looks good to qualify for a Ryder Cup debut anyway.

And he is good to watch. Even McIlroy thinks so. “It’s cliché to say, ‘Oh, he's a fiery Spaniard,’ but he is,” McIlroy said.

“He plays with his heart on his sleeve, and you can see the emotions that he feels out there. He's certainly going to be an asset for Europe in the future.”

Who else is in mix?

Donald kept faith with almost all the players who won in his first stint in charge when they went back-to-back in Bethpage last year. The 2025 vintage differed by just one player.

There might be a few changes this time around, with the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard and Sepp Straka sweating on their places.

Some players who play almost exclusively on the PGA Tour seem likely to be called back again, like Justin Rose and Viktor Hovland. Each of those are in the top 20 in the world.

Others who could be considered for picks if they don’t make the top six are Aaron Rai, the US PGA-winning Englishman who is 17th in the world, and Alex Noren, who is 24th.