Italy FA confirm talks with Pep Guardiola to become next manager

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) have confirmed that they have held talks with Pep Guardiola about becoming the next national team manager.

Guardiola, who has never been an international coach before, is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester City in May following 10 trophy-laden years in charge of the Premier League club.

Italy have been without a manager since Gennaro Gattuso quit in April after the Azzuri failed to qualify for a third successive World Cup, when they were beaten on penalties by Bosnia in the play-offs.

Speaking to ​Italian ⁠digital sports platform Cronache ‌di Spogliatoio, FIGC president ​Giovanni Malago Malago said discussions had taken place with Guardiola and ​suggested financial flexibility could be shown for a candidate of his stature.

“[Financial] Exceptions have been made, exceptions that for example may concern the name that is so overbearing in these hours: Pep Guardiola,” said Malago.

Pep at Man City – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Pep Guardiola was appointed Manchester City manager at the start of the 2016/17 season. City would finish the season without a trophy - the first time Guardiola had failed to win any silverware in his managerial career. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City scoring against Southampton in a Premier League match on November 29, 2017, at Etihad Stadium. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola celebrates winning the Premier League for the first time with Manchester City following a game against Huddersfield Town on May 6, 2018. The Catalan would go on to win six Premier League titles in all. Getty Images Info

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, alongside manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium following the club's 2017/18 Premier League title success. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to a first Uefa Champions League triumph on June 10, 2023, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak after they are crowned Premier League champions on May 21, 2023. City won a historic treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League in the 2022/23 season. Getty Images Info

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, left, and manager Pep Guardiola pose for a photograph with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory over Brazilian club Fluminense in the final at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola, right, celebrates with his players after Manchester City won the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the fifth trophy City would win that calendar year. Getty Images Info

Pep Guardiola holds up the FA Cup following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the final at Wembley on June 3, 2023, in London, England. Getty Images Info

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, centre, stands for a photograph alongside Pep Guardiola, to his right, and other Manchester City officials during an event to celebrate the club’s fourth consecutive Premier League title, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, on June 13, 2024. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Pep Guardiola pose for a photo with the Premier League trophy following the team's victory over West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024. City made history as the only team in English top-flight history to win four league titles in a row. Getty Images Info

Manchester City celebrate their FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley stadium on May 16, 2026, in London, England. Getty Images Info

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup final match against Chelsea on May 16, 2026, in London, England. It was the third time City had won the competition under Guardiola. Getty Images Info

























“Exceptions for obvious reasons that I am not here to explain, but it is not certain that this thing will go through.”

Also in the running to replace Gattuso is another ex-Manchester City manager in Roberto Mancini – who led Italy to the Euro 2020 crown – and former midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who is currently coach of Dubai United.

When asked it Guardiola, Mancini and Pirlo are the only candidates for the role, Malago responded: “Absolutely not. We think about a certain profile and certainly these names fall into that category.”

The appointment of a new national coach is ​viewed as the first step in overhauling a youth and talent infrastructure that has collapsed in a country where football remains a national obsession.

Italy's next match is at home against Belgium in the Uefa Nations League on September 25 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, where Guardiola played for Roma. The Azzurri will also take on Turkey and World Cup semi-finalists France in the Nations League and face six matches between September and November.

Qualification games for Euro 2028, which will be played in the United Kingdom and Ireland, take place in 2027.

Former City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager Guardiola has never coached in Italy before but speaks the language fluently having played in Serie A for Roma and Brescia between 2001 and 2003.

After a draining decade at City, Guardiola admitted he was in need of a rest and “to step back” from football after a stunning period of success that saw him secure 20 major trophies and have the club's North Stand at Etihad Stadium renamed after him.

“I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired,” said the 55-year-old after his spell at the Etihad Stadium came to an end. “The memories I have of Barcelona and Bayern Munich are unbeatable but the luggage of memories I have from here from 10 years is more than any other.

“It’s been the experience of my life I would say, otherwise I would not be here 10 years. I could not be more grateful for the amount of love and affection I’ve known not just in these days but for many years.

“It’s the time,” he added. “I didn’t wake up one day and say now is the time to leave. It’s a process I felt for a while.”

Before joining City in ​2016, he ‌won two Champions League titles and three La Liga titles with ⁠Barcelona and three Bundesliga crowns with Bayern Munich.