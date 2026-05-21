The Andrea Pirlo effect: How United FC became UAE football’s newest success story

United FC needed only a point away to Al Orooba on Friday to confirm their promotion to the Adnoc Pro League, the top tier of UAE football.

Although the result was far from spectacular – a 0-0 draw – it moved United FC on to 57 points and sealed their place in the top division with two games to spare.

It completes a remarkable achievement for a club founded only four years ago. Based at ISD Dubai Sports City, United FC have won 17 of their 26 league matches this season, with six draws and only three defeats, scoring 44 goals and conceding 25 on their way to the top of the First Division.

The club finished fourth last season before installing a new coach who transformed their fortunes. That coach is Andrea Pirlo, the former Italy, AC Milan and Juventus player widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders to have ever played the game.

His start in coaching quickly brought him back to Juventus, first with the club’s Under-23 side in July 2020 before he was promoted to the first team nine days later following the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri. He went on to coach a squad that included Cristiano Ronaldo and competed in the Uefa Champions League before a stint in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk and then back to Italy with Sampdoria.

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His move to Dubai saw him confront a very different challenge. At United FC, Pirlo was handed the reins of a young club with ambition and a clear target of earning a place among the country’s elite. He succeeded, making them the first privately owned club to reach the top-flight of Emirati football.

In an interview with The National, Pirlo discusses his decision to move to Dubai, the challenge of building a team, the growth of football in the region, and why creativity still matters in an increasingly tactical game.

Q: How have you found living in Dubai?

A: Living in Dubai has been a very positive experience. It's a city that moves fast, but at the same time it offers quality of life, safety, and a real international environment. For someone like me, who has played and coached in different countries, it's stimulating to be in a place where cultures meet and football is growing quickly. My family and I have felt very welcome here.

What drew you to coach United FC and take up this challenge?

When the opportunity came from United FC, I saw ambition. For me, projects are about vision. I've always liked challenges where you build something, not just manage something already established. Here, there is hunger both from the club and from the players. That convinced me.

Last year United FC finished fourth and this season they are first. What have you and the team worked on to enhance performance and get results?

We worked first on mentality. Talent is important, but consistency wins leagues. We focused on organisation without the ball, quicker transitions, and improving our intensity in training. I believe in a clear structure, but also in giving players responsibility. When players understand why they do something on the pitch, performance grows naturally.

Do you feel football in the region is improving? How long before we see more high-profile names taking roles here?

Yes, I see clear improvement. Infrastructure, professionalism, and ambition are all rising. Football follows investment and vision, and here both are strong. I think it's only a matter of time before more well-known coaches and international players decide to work in this region. Projects like this are becoming very attractive internationally.

What is your assessment of youth football development in the UAE? Do you see the talent pipeline improving, and what more needs to be done to produce homegrown players who can compete at the highest level?

There is progress. Facilities are good, and young players have opportunities. The next step is patience and long-term planning. Young players need competitive environments and trust. They must play, not just train. Developing local identity is crucial: players who understand the culture and represent it with pride. With the right continuity, the UAE can produce footballers ready for high levels.

Do you think football has placed so much emphasis on tactical systems that it has diminished appreciation for genuinely creative players?

Tactics are important: football has evolved. But creativity will always decide matches. The best teams balance structure and freedom. When I played, I was given responsibility but also space to express myself. Coaches must create a system that protects the team while allowing talented players to make something unexpected happen. Magic cannot be coached completely, but it must be encouraged.

Do you still follow Serie A, and do you have an allegiance?

Of course I still follow Serie A. It's part of who I am and of my football education. I watch the matches with great interest, but today I observe them mainly through the eyes of a coach: analysing tactical systems, player movements, and new ideas. Italian football continues to evolve, and it's always interesting to see how teams adapt and grow.

What does the period ahead look like for you professionally?

The future is about growth. I am still learning every day as a coach. My ambition is to continue building strong teams, competing for trophies, and developing players. Football has given me everything: now my role is to give something back through my ideas. Wherever the journey goes next, it will be driven by passion and the desire to win.