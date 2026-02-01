Australian Open final: Carlos Alcaraz seals historic career Grand Slam by beating Novak Djokovic in final

Carlos Alcaraz wrote his name into the tennis history books after beating Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final to secure his first Australian Open crown.

The Spaniard's 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Djokovic on Rod Lever Arena meant he became the ninth player to secure a career Grand Slam and the youngest man of all time to win all four of tennis's major titles, breaking a record set by American Don Budge in 1938.

The 22-year-old has now added the Melbourne Slam to the two titles apiece already secured in Paris, London and New York.

Both players had came through epic five-set marathons in the semi-finals which saw Alacaraz overcoming Alexander Zverez while Djokovic defeated reigning champion Jannik Sinner.

And it looked like veteran Djokovic might be on the way to a record 25th Grand Slam crown that would have taken him ahead of Australian great Margaret Court's tally, after the 38-year-old sealed the first-set with a majestic performance.

But Alcaraz wrestled back control of the game by winning the next two sets in scintillating fashion before a remarkable fourth set which dredged every ounce of quality out of the pair.

But it was to be the younger man who triumphed in the end taking what was a breathtaking final 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 and seal his first title Down Under.

“I want to talk about Novak – he deserves an ovation for sure,” said Alcaraz on court after his win. “What you're doing is inspiring – not just for tennis players, but for athletes around the world and for me as well.

“You put in hard work every day with your team and I enjoy watching you play and it's been an honour sharing the locker room and the court with you. Thank you for what you're doing because it's really inspiring to me.

“My team in the corner, nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy. Pre-season was a bit of a rollercoaster emotionally.

“We just did the right work, you pushed me every day to do the right things and I'm really grateful for everyone in my corner. This trophy is also yours.”

Djokovic, who won his career Grand Slam at the age of 29 at the 2016 French Open, said in his on-court speech: “First and foremost of course congratulations Carlos.

“An amazing tournament and an amazing couple of weeks. What you have been doing, the best word to describe it is historic. Legendary.

“I wish you best of luck for the rest of your career. You are so young you have a lot of time, like myself.

“I am sure we will be seeing a lot of each other over the next 10 years … not!

“I also have to thank my team for enduring me and giving me support. It hasn't been smooth sailing as it never is. You guys were my rock and you have seen the best and worst of me over the last few years but in particular the last three weeks.”

Djokovic – looking for a record-extending 11th Melbourne title – had played at a sensational level for four hours against Sinner and he started the same here, timing the ball beautifully and completely outplaying Alcaraz in the opening set.

But the momentum switched on the luckiest of net cords for Alcaraz at 15-15 in the third game of the second set, the ball dropping dead on Djokovic's side of the court and prompting his opponent to raise both hands in apology.

Two points later, Alcaraz had a break of serve and a foothold in the match, with Djokovic's statistics very much heading in the wrong direction.

He headed off court for a bathroom break while the roof, which had only been a quarter open on a cool Melbourne evening, closed still further, prompting pointed questioning of officials from Alcaraz and a swift change of tack.

One of the big questions surrounding the match was how Djokovic would recover physically after his exertions of Friday.

Although Alcaraz had an even longer encounter with Zverev, and battled through cramp, he is 16 years younger.

It was scarcely possible to believe Djokovic's age as he somehow retrieved a deep backhand then sprinted forward to send a short angled flick from Alcaraz around the net post, the Serbian standing with his hands on his hips after watching his opponent scramble it back, bringing the crowd to their feet.

But Alcaraz, who has now won three slam finals against the Serbian after back-to-back triumphs at Wimbledon, was beginning to find all the answers, and Djokovic's resistance was broken again in the fifth game.

Djokovic took tablets during a visit from the trainer before the fourth set, and hung on grimly through an epic first service game, saving six break points and soaking up the energy from his fans.

Would Nadal perhaps like to play in his place, Djokovic inquired of the Spaniard, who chuckled in response and stayed firmly in his seat.

Djokovic grimaced after just missing a forehand that would have given him a 5-4 lead, Alcaraz roaring in delight after surviving the game.

It was to prove Djokovic's final chance, with Alcaraz collapsing to the court after a final forehand from his opponent flew long.