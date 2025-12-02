Tears flow again after Speranza 22's Dubai Sevens success: 'It's like being given a little piece of happiness'

Making themselves heard amid the riot of noise at the Dubai Sevens was not going to be an easy task, but a group of mates wearing blue and white shirts did their best late on Sunday night.

As the stands filled ahead of the showpiece world sevens series finals, the supporters congregated behind the opposition bench. At the top of their voices, to the tune of Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes, they roared, “Oh, Marco Speranza!” on repeat.

They did so until victory was sealed on the field in the final of the International Invitational, which is the highest standard of the 18 tournaments beyond the World Series.

As the whistle blew on Speranza 22’s 19-5 win over Shogun, Orlando Speranza ran on to the field, hugged the players, and tears streaked his face.

Sixteen years after his late son, Marco, had won the 2009 Gulf Under 19 tournament with Abu Dhabi Harlequins at the Sevens, people were still singing his name.

The team gather together from various points of the globe every year for the Sevens, in memory of their mate, who died in an air crash in Argentina in 2013. More often than not, they come away with a trophy.

“It's so emotional,” Orlando said. “He was deep in my heart when [Speranza won the trophy], and I say, ‘This is for you, Marco. Everything is for you.’”

Josh Hall wore No 22 on his shirt while playing for Abu Dhabi Harlequins in the Gulf Men's League, to honour Marco Speranza. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Speranza story is not new. What is remarkable about it is the fact it is still growing and thriving. The team have won the Invitational title once before, back in 2017.

All might have agreed that was the perfect way to box off what had been something special, and file it away with all their other memories of Marco.

Instead, they return, usually with a bigger and better contingent of players than the year before. The personnel may change, but the ethos remains the same.

The side who won on Sunday night included one of the originals: Ignacio Costa. Elsewhere at the Sevens, Josh Hall, who played for Speranza’s title winning side in 2017, was representing Abu Dhabi Harlequins instead – but with 22 on his back as a nod to Marco.

“When we did this the first time [in 2013], Ignacio called and said we are going to do this for Marco,” said Orlando, who flew in from Argentina for the tournament.

“That was such joy. After you have this, the loss of your son, having this is like being given a little piece of happiness. And I think it will continue because of that.

“Now we are in season 13 and growing. And this [International Invitational team] is not the only one. Now we have three teams and who knows, maybe in the future we'll have something more. I think it's amazing. It's unstoppable.”

While the make-up of the side has changed over the years, Costa says all new recruits are made aware of what they are representing.

“When it began 12 years ago, we thought it was going to be a one-year thing or a two-year thing, but 12 years on and we're still here now,” said Costa, who is based in New Zealand.

“We tell the story of Marco, how he, even after tragedy, managed to bring people together, and create this extended family that Speranza 22 has become.

Orlando Speranza celebrates at the Dubai Sevens. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“Once the boys get to experience Speranza 22 and know the reason why they're playing, what they're representing, and the name on the badge, it makes it a lot more meaningful.

“It is special to play for this team. And it's contagious, so the new boys spread word.”

Orlando and Costa both credit Rory Greene, who oversees the organisation of the team, for keeping it going.

“People ask me how it's got to where it has and I honestly don't know,” Greene said.

“I think it goes back to the individuals, the players. We've always selected people who knew about the story, who we knew were good people, and they bought into it.

“We've got guys who might play for us once, but the vast majority will play for us two, three, four or five times. They see the passion that everyone holds, and it just carries on from there.”

The side have travelled the world playing at other renowned invitational sevens tournaments, but Greene says Dubai will always be their No 1.

“If we get the sponsorship, we'd love to regularly do the bigger tournaments,” Greene said. “But Dubai's our home. If we're going to do anything, we do Dubai.

“If we have the money to do others, then great. But Marco won on this pitch and that's where these boys regard as home.”

