New York Knicks to face Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will play a pair of pre-season games in Abu Dhabi this October. The matches headline the programme for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 and will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Thursday, October 2 and Saturday, October 4. Abu Dhabi has emerged as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/16/nba-chief-adam-silver-excited-to-strengthen-links-with-gulf-following-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/16/nba-chief-adam-silver-excited-to-strengthen-links-with-gulf-following-abu-dhabi-games/">home of the NBA in the Middle East</a> with franchises making now annual visits to the UAE capital for pre-season action as part of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The Knicks are a logical choice for 2025 given they now wear the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ logo on their jerseys thanks to a sponsorship deal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/17/abu-dhabi-strengthens-nba-ties-by-sealing-sponsorship-deal-with-new-york-knicks/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/17/abu-dhabi-strengthens-nba-ties-by-sealing-sponsorship-deal-with-new-york-knicks/">announced last October</a>. Leon Rose, president of the Knicks, said: “It’s an exciting moment for our entire organisation to participate in the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. This will serve as a strong way to tip off our 2025-26 season and provide our players with a special opportunity to showcase and grow the game we love around the world.” Meanwhile, Josh Harris, managing partner of the 76ers, said it was a great opportunity for his franchise to expand its reach. “Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region,” said Harris. “As an organisation, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world. We’re proud to be part of the NBA’s efforts to grow the game internationally and look forward to representing the city of Philadelphia while engaging with the vibrant community in the UAE." The Knicks feature two-time all-star Jalen Brunson, five-time all-star Karl-Anthony Towns, and 2022 all-defensive first team member Mikal Bridges. Bridges and Brunson previously played in Abu Dhabi as members of the USA men’s team before the 2023 Fiba World Cup. Towns participated in NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 76ers boast 2023 MVP and seven-time all-star Joel Embiid, nine-time all-star Paul George and 2024 all-star Tyrese Maxey. Embiid previously played in Abu Dhabi as a member of Team USA before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Saleh Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Hosting The NBA Abu Dhabi Games for a fourth consecutive year, in collaboration with the NBA, reflects our strategic commitment to growing basketball and empowering youth in the UAE and the region. “We are thrilled to welcome two of the NBA’s most iconic teams – the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers – for the games in 2025, and their participation reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for world-class sporting events.” Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information by visiting <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fvisitabudhabi.ae%2Fen%2Fcampaign%2Fnba-in-abu-dhabi&data=05%7C02%7CNayera.Yasser%40ethara.com%7C8749094181a04590c85d08dd823a04b4%7C73ad7089bb2740cab45b3c824a704701%7C0%7C0%7C638809907910723958%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=rinL7IjExDKCtZbd%2FnYO%2FG4y6PPfrqRCPqYb0hBVxGA%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">visitabudhabi.ae</a>.