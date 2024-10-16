A participant takes part in the Skills and Drills clinic hosted by the Boston Celtics at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Credit: NBAE / Getty Images

NBA chief Adam Silver excited to strengthen links with Gulf following Abu Dhabi Games

Association's commissioner says there are plans to bring women's teams to region after success of Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets showdown

Reem Abulleil
October 16, 2024

