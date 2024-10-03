NBA District returns to Abu Dhabi with Kevin Garnett and Sylvia Fowles

Basketball fans are in for a treat as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2024/09/28/nba-games-abu-dhabi-activities/" target="_blank">NBA District</a> returns to Manarat Al Saadiyat. The four-day event is part of the NBA Games Abu Dhabi, where the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/06/denver-nuggets-and-boston-celtics-to-compete-at-third-nba-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank">Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets</a> will play two pre-season ties at Etihad Arena on Friday and Sunday. The art space has been transformed to celebrate all things related to the basketball league including a wall of jerseys, activations where fans can win prizes and even a special NBA barbershop offering free cuts and trims. Former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett participated in a live Q&A session, while former WNBA all-star Sylvia Fowles took part in the Her Time to Play Clinic. Meanwhile, other basketball greats are still set to make appearances at the NBA District over the weekend including Derek Fisher, Marcus Camby and Muggsy Bogues. There’s also an NBA Store on-site where fans can purchase jerseys, hats and memorabilia from the Celtics or Nuggets (and some select merchandise from other teams, too). There are plenty of activations to get fans involved, mostly involving shooting contests with prizes being awarded. There are also opportunities for photos with a 360-degree rotating booth and an installation to get a snap next to the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. For those who may need a rest, there's an arcade section with sofa seating and PlayStation 5s to play <i>2k25</i> or retro arcade games such as <i>NBA Jam</i>. There’s also general seating around plus food and beverage options including Meylas, Ugly Noodles, Slice 45 and Shot cafe. One difference this year is that the entrance to the NBA District is now from behind Manarat Al Saadiyat, a change from its usual opening at the front near Berklee Abu Dhabi. Auriel Rawlings, from Memphis, has lived in Abu Dhabi for eight years and came to the NBA District with her two children, Princeton, 10, and Colin, seven. It’s been a yearly tradition for the family since the first NBA District in 2022. “The NBA is such an integral part of our culture from a sports dynamic in the US. To have this in this part of the world, in the region, to show and to showcase that culture is really important because this is such a diverse and inclusive region,” says Rawlings. Colin agrees with his mum, adding: “It’s pretty cool, seeing the players and meeting them." Allan Salis, a Brazilian who has lived in Doha for the last three years, has come to Abu Dhabi with his wife and son as they are big basketball fans. They arrived on Wednesday and will stay until Saturday, getting tickets to the first sold-out game on Friday. He enjoys the NBA District because it isn’t only focused on one thing but rather leaves fans with a “real basketball NBA experience”. He was wearing a Celtics jersey, matching with his son Theo, who wore a Jayson Tatum jersey. Meanwhile, his wife wore a black Celtics T-shirt. Although they’re all rooting for the Celtics, Salis cites current Brazilian NBA players Gui Santos (who plays for Golden State Warriors) and Maozinha Pereira (Memphis Grizzlies) as being one of the reasons why the family enjoy the league. Although Theo is particularly fond of the Celtics' Tatum, even taking part in a federation basketball club in Doha. Rawlings also highlights the event's inclusivity, noting how it gives a chance for fans of all ages and backgrounds to experience the sport, as another reason why she appreciates the NBA creating such an event. “It not only gives others the opportunity to take part in something that's such an important part of our culture, but also the experiences, not just for the children, but for the adults who are fans of the NBA who might not have had the opportunity in other regions," she says. "I’m a huge fan of coming to one of these things.” <i>NBA District is on at Manarat Al Saadiyat until Sunday; tickets are Dh55</i>