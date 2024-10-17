Abu Dhabi strengthens NBA ties by sealing sponsorship deal with New York Knicks

Abu Dhabi has further cemented its status as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/16/nba-chief-adam-silver-excited-to-strengthen-links-with-gulf-following-abu-dhabi-games/" target="_blank">home of the NBA</a> in the Middle East by sealing a sponsorship deal with the New York Knicks. The Knicks begin their 2024/25 season against the Boston Celtics on October 22, and will do so with the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ logo on their jerseys after a partnership was struck between owners Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSG Sports) and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). The deal sees DCT Abu Dhabi become the world famous NBA franchise's Official Patch Partner, with the Abu Dhabi logo appearing on all Knicks game jerseys for both home and away games, as well as warm-up jackets and shooting shirts. The announcement comes just days after it was confirmed that Sphere Entertainment – a member of the MSG Sports Family of Companies – would be building a spectacular new <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/ive-been-to-sphere-las-vegas-heres-why-it-will-be-an-incredible-addition-to-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">entertainment venue in Abu Dhabi</a>. It was also confirmed on Thursday that DCT Abu Dhabi, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment had entered into a wider multi-year marketing partnership. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with the New York Knicks and the MSG Family of Companies aligns with our mission to boost Abu Dhabi’s global visibility as part of our Tourism Strategy 2030. “It also serves as an inspiration for our youth, connecting them to the world of professional sports and encouraging them to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.” Jamaal Lesane, Chief Operating Officer of MSG Sports, added: “These are significant, multifaceted marketing partnerships for both the MSG Family of Companies and DCT Abu Dhabi. “These premier sports and entertainment assets in New York and Las Vegas are globally recognised brands, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi as we continue to grow this relationship to reach audiences both domestically and internationally.” The ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ logo will feature on all Knicks jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden's in-arena locations and online shop. As a global marketing partner, DCT Abu Dhabi can use the Knicks trademarks outside the US and Canada, expanding the team's brand presence in international markets. DCT Abu Dhabi will also have global rights to use Madison Square Garden trademarks. ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ will become a significant presence at the MSG Family of Companies’ locations as an Official Partner of Madison Square Garden in New York, and an Official Partner of Sphere in Las Vegas. This includes appearing on the Exosphere – the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas – as well as on digital displays at MSG during concerts and shows. ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ will also be featured across MSG Networks via pre, post, and in-game commercials for all Knicks games broadcast on the network, as well as in-game advertising and branded content. These latest developments follow hot on the heels of a successful third staging of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/08/nba-abu-dhabi-kevin-garnett-boston-celtics/" target="_blank">NBA Abu Dhabi Games</a> at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, an event that has gone from strength to strength thanks to a multi-year deal between DCT Abu Dhabi and the NBA. The last two NBA champions, the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/07/nba-abu-dhabi-tatum-says-mvp-ambitions-wont-come-at-celtics-expense-as-boston-beat-denver-nuggets-again/" target="_blank">squared off in two preseason games</a> last week, as part of a wider six-day visit that included a host of community events, clinics, grass roots initiatives and entertainment activations. The UAE capital has established itself as a hub for world-class basketball in the region, having attracted top NBA teams, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/14/lebron-james-and-usa-basketball-team-use-abu-dhabi-as-launchpad-for-17th-olympic-title/" target="_blank">as well as national sides such as USA</a>, Serbia and Australia, who have all come to Abu Dhabi to hold training camps and compete in exhibition games over the past two years. NBA commissioner Adam Silver believes it is just the start for the league in this part of the world. “We're particularly excited about, not just the opportunity here in Abu Dhabi, but the Gulf region generally,” Silver said during a round-table discussion at Etihad Arena last week. “We're seeing rapid growth here, and it's our hope that we not only continue playing games here in Abu Dhabi, but we play in other countries in the Gulf region, and ultimately bring over WNBA games as well. That's something we'd like to see here.”