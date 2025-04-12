Mind over matter for Rory McIlroy at Masters 2025

Rory McIlroy managed to revive his bid to win the Masters and complete the career grand slam, with some help from his psychologist. McIlroy shrugged off the disappointment of two late double bogeys in the space of three holes in his opening 72 to card an eagle and four birdies in a second-round 66 which drew a standing ovation from the patrons around the 18th green <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/09/masters-2025-scottie-scheffler-says-winning-at-augusta-last-year-counts-for-little-this-time-around/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/09/masters-2025-scottie-scheffler-says-winning-at-augusta-last-year-counts-for-little-this-time-around/">at Augusta National</a>. The thrilling effort lifted McIlroy to six under par and a shot behind the man who denied him a fifth major title in last year's US Open, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/golf/2022/09/16/bryson-dechambeau-sees-compromise-between-liv-and-pga-in-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/golf/2022/09/16/bryson-dechambeau-sees-compromise-between-liv-and-pga-in-time/">Bryson DeChambeau</a>, with Justin Rose setting the halfway target on eight under following a 71. McIlroy’s mental state got a big boost when he spoke with famed sports psychologist Bob Rotella. His advice to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/17/st-patricks-day-delight-for-rory-mcilroy-as-he-clinches-players-championship-after-play-off/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/03/17/st-patricks-day-delight-for-rory-mcilroy-as-he-clinches-players-championship-after-play-off/">McIlroy</a>: Be patient. The 35-year-old Northern Irishman did exactly that during his second round of the Masters, methodically touring the first nine before catching fire on the second. He made three birdies and an eagle down the stretch, resulting in a 6-under 66 that put him right back in contention as McIlroy tries to chase down the only leg missing from the career Grand Slam. “I think overall just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night,” said McIlroy. “I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let, you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week. But yeah, just ultimately proud of how I got back into it today. "Once I left the property I tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed home to see (daughter) Poppy before she went to bed and I feel like I did a good job of resetting. "I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella (sports psychologist) about not pushing too hard too early, just tried to stay really, really patient and that was rewarded with a nice little stretch in the middle of the round. "I don't think I proved anything, if anything just backed up the belief I have in myself and the belief that I'm as resilient as anyone else out here." Phil Mickelson believes he can still challenge for a fourth Masters title, despite suffering a rare missed cut at Augusta National. Mickelson had high hopes of extending his own record as the oldest major champion after finishing sixth in LIV Golf Miami on the difficult 'Blue Monster' course at Doral last week. However, the 54-year-old could only return scores of 75 and 74 to miss the cut by three shots - dropping four in his last three holes - and make an early exit for just the fourth time in 32 appearances. Asked if he had high expectations coming into the week, Mickelson - who won the 2021 US PGA Championship just a month shy of his 51st birthday - said: "I did, yeah. "I really thought I was going to play well and get right in it. I haven't missed very many cuts here and I'm surprised that I missed one this year because I was playing really well heading in. "I've been playing good golf this year, and so I'm disappointed with my score this week. I'll get back at it here soon. "It felt like this was a good week, a good opportunity for me, and unfortunately I didn't score. It's disappointing because I felt I was playing well enough to at least be in the hunt. "I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought it was playing fun, a great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it."