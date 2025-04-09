Rory McIlroy with caddie Harry Diamond on the 18th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. AFP
Sport

Masters 2025: Rory McIlroy's eternal pursuit of green jacket, the LIV Golf dozen and dark horse Tyrell Hatton

We look at the main talking points ahead of the year's first major championship

Paul Radley
April 09, 2025