Carlos Alcaraz said he was unaware the PTPA planned to file suit against tennis' governing bodies before hearing the news on social media. Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz said he was unaware the PTPA planned to file suit against tennis' governing bodies before hearing the news on social media. Getty Images

Sport

Carlos Alcaraz ‘not supporting’ PTPA lawsuit against tennis' governing bodies

The National

March 20, 2025