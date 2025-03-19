Novak Djokovic’s PTPA launches legal action against tennis' governing bodies

The player organisation set up by Novak Djokovic has launched legal action against tennis’ governing bodies for allegedly running a cartel that caps prize money, limits off-court earnings and restricts competition from rival tournaments. Formally founded by Djokovic and Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in 2021, the Professional Tennis Players Association cites its mission as supporting and safeguarding professional tennis players. But it has found driving change from outside the system very difficult and is now taking a legal route against the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, which oversees the sport’s anti-doping and anti-corruption system. Backed by billionaire Bill Ackman, the PTPA filed a suit in New York federal court Tuesday. Twelve current and former players, including Pospisil and Nick Kyrgios, are listed as plaintiffs along with the PTPA. A statement read: “Following years of good-faith efforts to reform professional tennis, the Professional Tennis Players Association [PTPA] has taken decisive legal action. “Today, the PTPA, alongside over a dozen professional tennis players and on behalf of the entire player population, and renowned international law firm and historical player advocates Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, initiated a series of legal actions in the US, UK and EU against the sport’s governing bodies – the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). “The lawsuits expose systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare that have persisted for decades.” Among the PTPA’s complaints are the suppression of competition between tournaments, which it says reduces prize money, a draconian ranking points system, an unsustainable schedule and financial exploitation of players. It also accused the governing bodies of disregarding player welfare by forcing athletes to compete late at night and in extreme heat, while the PTPA branded anti-doping practices an invasion of privacy. The players likened their claim to earlier legal fights that led to free-agency in American football and baseball, and rule changes in US college sports allowing students to receive cash compensation. Unlike other professional sports, which gives half their gross revenues to players, tennis shares less than 20 per cent, despite growing popularity with fans, the suit claims. Pospisil, a former Wimbledon doubles champion and quarter-finalist in singles, said: “This is not just about money, it’s about fairness, safety, and basic human dignity. “I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when travelling to matches early on in my career. Imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game? "It's absurd and would never happen, obviously. No other major sport treats its athletes this way. "The governing bodies force us into unfair contracts, impose inhumane schedules, and punish us for speaking out. The legal actions taken today are about fixing tennis for today's players and future generations. "It's time for accountability, real reform, and a system that protects and empowers players. All stakeholders deserve a sport that operates with fairness and integrity." In recent years, Djokovic and Ackman have advocated for higher pay in tennis, which lags behind other sports. While top tennis pros can earn millions, the gap with low-ranked players is the widest of any major professional sport, according to an analysis by the Berkeley Economic Review at the University of California, Berkeley. The $10 million earned by the No 1 tennis player in 2022, Carlos Alcaraz, was equal to the 202nd player in the National Football League and 146th in the National Basketball League, the review showed. The ATP hit back strongly, citing the role of players in achieving record prize money and improved financial security and vowing to "vigorously defend our position". A statement read: "While ATP has remained focused on delivering reforms that benefit players at multiple levels, the PTPA has consistently chosen division and distraction through misinformation over progress. "Five years on from its inception in 2020, the PTPA has struggled to establish a meaningful role in tennis, making its decision to pursue legal action at this juncture unsurprising. "We strongly reject the premise of the PTPA's claims, believe the case to be entirely without merit, and will vigorously defend our position. "ATP remains committed to working in the best interests of the game – towards continued growth, financial stability, and the best possible future for our players, tournaments, and fans." The WTA echoed the ATP, saying: "The PTPA's action is both regrettable and misguided, and we will defend our position vigorously in due course. "The WTA is fully committed to continuing to develop and evolve the structure and operations of professional women's tennis, listening closely as always to the views of our players. "Contesting this baseless legal case will divert time, attention, and resources from our core mission to the detriment of our players and the sport as a whole." The ITF said: "We can confirm we have received a letter detailing the PTPA's legal action and will take the appropriate time to consider our response." The ITIA declined to comment.